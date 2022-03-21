Minneapolis distiller to compete on Discovery Channel show

A Minneapolis distiller will compete on an upcoming episode of the Discovery Channel show Moonshiners Master Distiller.

Lauren Murphy, the head distiller at Norseman Distillery in Northeast Minneapolis, will compete on an episode of the show’s third season. The episode will air Wednesday, March 23.

Each episode, the show features three distillers who compete in front of judges, who determine the winning spirit of the day.

To celebrate, Norseman Distillery will host a viewing party on Wednesday.

Norseman Distillery first opened in 2013, making it the first legal distillery in Minneapolis since prohibition, according to its website.