House? Cozy. Price? Affordable. Location? Problematic

Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Minneapolis house in the worst possible location is yours for $189,900
Publish date:

Minneapolis house in the worst possible location is yours for $189,900

The single-family home is currently for sale.
Author:

The single-family home is currently for sale.

There is no denying the house looks cozy, and for a Minneapolis property in this market, the price is certainly appealing.

The home is 1.5 stories, listed by RES Realty as a 3-bedroom, 1-bedroom property with a partially finished basement. Built in 1917, it sports forced air heating and central A/C. It's also less than 1,000 feet from the Mississippi River and has easy highway access.

The home is listed at just $189,900.

Unfortunately, it's been on the market for about six months, likely because of ... this:

3530 Washington

The home, at 3530 N. Washington Ave., is squeezed into a triangular sliver of land, pinched by N. Washington Avenue to the west (with I-94 another few hundred feet away), N. 2nd Street to the east, and parking for a boat dealer business to the south. 

On the plus side, the nearby riverfront, currently an aging industrial space, will be redeveloped as part of the long-brewing Upper Harbor Terminal project.

David Brauer, a longtime Twin Cities reporter, was among the first to share the listing, noting: "Can’t be too many worse-located houses in Minneapolis ..."

Twitter user Ryan Hansen, in a reply, shared a historical overhead photo from 1938 showing how much the area has changed. There was no highway, and the portion of land on which the 3530 home sits features more houses to the south. Across the street to the west are more residential homes, while to the east, the land was simply open.

You can view the photo here via the University of Minnesota's online collection. We've also added a red circle, showing where this property is located, which you can see here:

The area in 1938.

The area in 1938.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the realtor for more information, but has yet to hear back. Coldwell Banker says it last sold in 2008 for $38,500.

Next Up

3530 Washington, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP
MN Property

House? Cozy. Price? Affordable. Location? Problematic

The single-family home is currently for sale.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 3

Hospitalizations are back over 1,000.

Essentia health
MN Coronavirus

99% of Essentia Health employees vaccinated, but 49 fired over mandate

The employees had until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

115-year-old, family-run Twin Cities bakery to close this month

The owners of Emily's Bakery & Deli revealed the news Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers out for Packers after testing positive for COVID-19

Tough news for the reigning NFL MVP.

fire truck
MN News

Suspect in garage arson flees scene, crashes into fire truck

The 36-year-old Embarrass man is facing multiple charges.

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers No. 20 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Imagine how high the Gophers would be without the Bowling Green loss.

Screen Shot 2021-11-03 at 7.57.26 AM
MN Coronavirus

MN launches vaccine information website for kids ages 5-11

The site includes vaccine appointment help and provides answers to questions parents or guardians might have.

Melvin Carter
MN News

Melvin Carter easily wins re-election, St. Paul approves strict rent control

Voters approved one of the strictest rent control measures in the nation.

FLickr Minneapolis City Hall Chad Davis
MN News

Minneapolis City Council: Which races are still up in the air?

Five of the 13 city council seats appear to be headed toward ranked choice voting tabulation.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov finally scores his first goal, beats Sens in OT

Kaprizov's game-winner gave the Wild a much needed victory over Ottawa.

Minneapolis Mayoral Candidates 2021 - jacob frey sheila nezhad kate knuth
MN News

Here's where things stand in the Minneapolis mayoral race

Things are favoring Mayor Jacob Frey.

Related

House for sale
MN Property

Median house prices in Twin Cities pass $300,000 for first time

However, there was a significant slump in new listings resulting from COVID-19.

stillwater 1
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater's historic Ivory McKusick House on the market for $775K

The home was built in 1878 and features modern amenities.

Screen Shot 2021-02-05 at 2.08.08 PM
MN Property

Gallery: Medtronic CEO selling home on Lake Minnetonka

It'll set you back $3.8 million.

House for sale
MN Property

Zillow to start making offers on Twin Cities homes based off its 'Zestimates'

The Twin Cities property market is seriously hot right now.

2209 Huntington Point Rd E, Wayzata, Minnesota - June 2019 - crop
MN Property

Pohlad-owned Lake Minnetonka home sells for $10M

The listing describes it as an "unprecedented Lake Minnetonka estate."

House 9
MN Property

Gallery: After modern makeover, 'Hogwarts House' is back on the market

The home has a listing price of $2.7 million.

Excelsior, Minnesota - Port of Excelsior
MN News

In Excelsior, neighbors will have bigger say on whether you can expand your house

The city passed a new ordinance in hopes of preserving its character, which requires all single-family new builds and remodels to be approved by the city.

House for sale
MN Property

5 reasons things are tough for first-time homebuyers

The market for entry level homes in the Twin Cities is extremely tight.