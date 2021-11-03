House? Cozy. Price? Affordable. Location? Problematic

There is no denying the house looks cozy, and for a Minneapolis property in this market, the price is certainly appealing.

The home is 1.5 stories, listed by RES Realty as a 3-bedroom, 1-bedroom property with a partially finished basement. Built in 1917, it sports forced air heating and central A/C. It's also less than 1,000 feet from the Mississippi River and has easy highway access.

The home is listed at just $189,900.

Unfortunately, it's been on the market for about six months, likely because of ... this:

Google Maps

The home, at 3530 N. Washington Ave., is squeezed into a triangular sliver of land, pinched by N. Washington Avenue to the west (with I-94 another few hundred feet away), N. 2nd Street to the east, and parking for a boat dealer business to the south.

On the plus side, the nearby riverfront, currently an aging industrial space, will be redeveloped as part of the long-brewing Upper Harbor Terminal project.

David Brauer, a longtime Twin Cities reporter, was among the first to share the listing, noting: "Can’t be too many worse-located houses in Minneapolis ..."

Twitter user Ryan Hansen, in a reply, shared a historical overhead photo from 1938 showing how much the area has changed. There was no highway, and the portion of land on which the 3530 home sits features more houses to the south. Across the street to the west are more residential homes, while to the east, the land was simply open.

You can view the photo here via the University of Minnesota's online collection. We've also added a red circle, showing where this property is located, which you can see here:

Bring Me The News has reached out to the realtor for more information, but has yet to hear back. Coldwell Banker says it last sold in 2008 for $38,500.