THC ice cream now an option at Minneapolis shop

At this point, you've heard about the consumables Minnesotans can get their hands on involving legal hemp-derived THC-related products. Gummies, chocolates, non-alcoholic seltzers — the list goes on.

And now, a local ice cream shop is taking a swing with their new product, hoping it's a favorite.

Bebe Zito announced its new flavor — Pineapple Express — which is available at the Uptown location in Minneapolis to take home with you, as long as you're 21+ and have an ID at the time of purchase. Pints are $50 before tax, with a 5% service fee going to non-tipped staff members.

Its flavor profile is inspired by a pineapple upside-down cake, according to co-owner, Gabriella Grant. The treat has a pineapple base with salted caramel-soaked pineapple upside-down cake mix-ins, and stone fruit gummies. The gummies contain about 1.25 mg of THC per piece with exactly 40 pieces per pint, according to Grant.

Another 5% from Pineapple Express sales will go to Ujamaa Place, a non-profit Bebe Zito collaborated with for the flavor. Ujamaa Place "provides holistic transformation opportunities for young Black men experiencing inequity at the intersection of race and poverty and helps them achieve brotherhood, stability and personal success," its website reads.

Grant tells Bring Me The News they collaborated with Minneapolis-based, Black-owned Cultivated CBD to make the product. The ice cream contains Delta-9 THC gummies, which come from the CBD store.

"The collaboration was created between both parties to create an awareness around injustices surrounding Black individuals and cannabis," Grant said.

According to a 2020 report from the American Civil Liberties Union, Black people are more than five times more likely than white people to get arrested for marijuana possession in Minnesota, despite usage rates being about the same.