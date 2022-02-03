Minneapolis Institute of Art will feature 5 Van Gogh paintings this summer

Skip to main content
Minneapolis Institute of Art will welcome 5 Van Gogh paintings this summer

The exhibit will feature five paintings on loan from Amsterdam and Dallas.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art will this summer host an exhibit featuring paintings by the Dutch master Vincent Van Gogh.

According to a Monday announcement from Mia, the museum will showcase five paintings by Van Gogh on loan from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and the Dallas Museum of Art.

The exhibit, called “Van Gogh and the Olive Groves,” will begin on June 25. It will also feature Mia’s Olive Trees painting and three works on paper.

The exhibit will focus on painting done by Van Gogh from June to December of 1889, when he was a self-admitted patient at a local asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, in the south of France.

“This exhibition offers a rare and exciting opportunity for our audience to view multiple Van Gogh masterpieces here in the Twin Cities,” said Katie Luber, Mia’s Nivin and Duncan MacMillan director and president, in a statement.

“Van Gogh’s work has inspired generations of art lovers, and there is nothing like the experience of seeing these paintings and noting the energy and emotion behind each of his brushstrokes.”

Tickets for the exhibit go on sale in May. Advance reservations are recommended. 

