Twin Cities liquor store worker offers shoes off her feet to unhoused man

A Minnesota liquor store employee is being praised for a generous act after she gave up her shoes to a man who has no home and didn't have his own to wear.

Brooklyn Center Liquor, located at 1350 Shingle Creek Crossing, said its employee, Ta Leia (also known as "Ace"), offered her Nike Air Jordans to a man who was asking for beer boxes to create makeshift shoes.

She noted on social media that she always gives back, crediting her mother, grandmother and godparents.

The store said on Facebook the shoes Ace happened to give up were her favorite sneakers.

"Ace, being a Minnesota Vikings fan, had on her favorite pair of purple Nike Air Jordans which she gave to the man with zero hesitation. This is a true example of empathy, compassion, and holiday cheer. We can all appreciate a story like this during the holiday season," the store said.

"We applaud Ace for her selflessness and her willingness to help those in need!"

The man is seen on surveillance video, attempting to leave with beer boxes on his feet, before Ace approached him.

The store said Ace is a recently hired employee and she has demonstrated how "great" she is with customers, adding that she is "a very reliable employee."

According to a Facebook post, Ace said her manager gave her another pair of shoes, for which she was "thankful."

"I pray that he’s doing good for now on," Ace said in the comments.

Bring Me The News reached out to Ace on Thursday.