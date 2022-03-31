Minneapolis' Nice Ride bikes and scooters to return in April

The City of Minneapolis is bringing back its bike and scooter program this year, which will launch in mid-April.

Lyft will operate the Nice Ride bike-sharing program, which will feature both pedal bicycles and electric-assisted bikes, while Lyft, Lime and Spin will supply motorized foot scooters for people to rent.

Minneapolis says it's focused on equity and safety, with at least 30% of each operator's scooters required to be distributed in "equity distribution areas" in north and south Minneapolis, while a maximum of 40% of the scooters are allowed in downtown Minneapolis and surrounding neighborhoods.

The program operators will have low-income pricing and will participate in pilot programs, including Mobility as a Service, to streamline equity across the city. They'll also be incentivized to provide more parking infrastructure (bike racks/docking stations) for scooters and bikes.

Operators will also have to have "ongoing education and outreach" about safe riding and proper parking of the scooters.

Minneapolis says this program will advance its transportation goals, adding that it solicited vendors for this year's program with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, the University of Minnesota and the City of St. Paul to "foster greater cooperation and coordination."