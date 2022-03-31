Skip to main content
Minneapolis' Nice Ride bikes and scooters to return in April

Minneapolis' Nice Ride bikes and scooters to return in April

The city selected multiple vendors to run the motorized scooter program.

City of Minneapolis

The city selected multiple vendors to run the motorized scooter program.

The City of Minneapolis is bringing back its bike and scooter program this year, which will launch in mid-April.

Lyft will operate the Nice Ride bike-sharing program, which will feature both pedal bicycles and electric-assisted bikes, while Lyft, Lime and Spin will supply motorized foot scooters for people to rent. 

Minneapolis says it's focused on equity and safety, with at least 30% of each operator's scooters required to be distributed in "equity distribution areas" in north and south Minneapolis, while a maximum of 40% of the scooters are allowed in downtown Minneapolis and surrounding neighborhoods. 

The program operators will have low-income pricing and will participate in pilot programs, including Mobility as a Service, to streamline equity across the city. They'll also be incentivized to provide more parking infrastructure (bike racks/docking stations) for scooters and bikes.

Operators will also have to have "ongoing education and outreach" about safe riding and proper parking of the scooters. 

Minneapolis says this program will advance its transportation goals, adding that it solicited vendors for this year's program with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, the University of Minnesota and the City of St. Paul to "foster greater cooperation and coordination."

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

2 men fatally shot blocks apart in south Minneapolis

The shootings happened Monday. The second victim died a day after the gunfire.

USATSI_16751224_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Twins tab Joe Ryan as Opening Day starter vs. Mariners

Ryan is the first Twins rookie to start on Opening Day since 1969.

campfire shore unsplash crop
Outdoors

Wanna get paid to live at a ND campground this summer?

Free hook-up plus a monthly stiped ... but there's a bit of a catch.

Smart Data Solutions All Energy Solar
MN News

Why solar energy makes good business sense

It’s time to consider powering your business with solar

mndot flooding march 31 2022 twitter
MN News

Icy floodwaters shut down parts of 2 highways near MN-ND border

The closures started Wednesday and are still in effect Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 8.00.35 AM
MN Shopping

Black-owned bike shop in north Minneapolis is finally reopening

The shop will reopen Friday.

t goodwin chisago county
MN News

Charges: Man with suppressed rifle posed 'extreme threat'

The man rammed into a vehicle and fired shots while outside the home.

romaine don't eat
MN Shopping

If you bought this lettuce at one of these 35 MN stores, throw it out

State officials found a parasite in Ocean Mist Farms brand romaine hearts.

scooters
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis' Nice Ride bikes and scooters to return in April

The city selected multiple vendors to run the motorized scooter program.

turkeys
MN News

Minnesota bans poultry exhibitions over avian flu concerns

Five producers in five Minnesota counties are confirmed to have HPAI.

mara gavin kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed chef Gavin Kaysen's 2 new restaurants to open in June

They'll be the anchor eateries at the new Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Charges: Teen was 'showing off' with gun before fatally shooting girl

The girl died at the Columbia Heights apartment where she was struck.

Related

e-bike
MN News

Minneapolis, St. Paul look to team up on new bike, scooter program

The program could include bikes, electric bikes and scooters, as well as other mobility vehicles.

Minnesota Life

There will be FOUR companies offering scooter rentals in Minneapolis

The four operators have been selected by the city.

Minnesota Life

Nice Ride bikes are back, and will be free on Earth Day

The ride-sharing service will go live this year on Monday.

e-bike
MN Travel

Nice Ride wants to scrap dockless bikes, replace with e-bikes

The bike-share company has submitted its plans for 2020 in Minneapolis.

e-bike
Minnesota Life

Nice Ride now giving pedal-assist 'e-bikes' a spin in Minneapolis

50 of the new bikes will be in circulation for a limited time.

Lyft Scooter
MN Lifestyle

Ranking the ride-share scooters in the Twin Cities

There's three companies in on the scooter game.

Minnesota Life

St. Paul will be without a bike-sharing service this summer

It comes after Lime announced it would not be bringing dockless bikes back to the capital.

minneapolis boat show
Minnesota Life

Popular Minneapolis Boat Show returns in January

It's the longest-running boat show in the region.