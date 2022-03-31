Pop-up skate park to appear next to Bde Maka Ska this summer

Skip to main content
Minneapolis Parks to install pop-up skate park along Bde Maka Ska this summer

The park, which is a response to unpermitted skateboarding in the area last summer, will be made using reclaimed materials.

Pixabay

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will install a new pop-up skate park near Lake Bde Maka Ska this summer.

The skate park, made with reclaimed materials, will be installed in May or June on the eastern third of the lake’s north parking lot along Lake Street, according to a Wednesday announcement from the park board.

The pop-up park is a response to unpermitted skateboarding in that corner of the lake last summer, which interfered with nearby vendors, according to the announcement.

The park board then worked with City of Skate, a skateboarding advocacy group, to identify the space for the pop-up and work to create new skating features.

The park will be constructed using parts from past park projects.

The city is asking for input on the park, including what skate features to include, with an online survey through April 11. 

