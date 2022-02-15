Rage Against the Machine concert rescheduled — again

Skip to main content
Minneapolis Rage Against the Machine concert has been rescheduled — again

Fans will have to wait until 2023.

Rage Against the Machine's reunion shows at Target Center in Minneapolis have been rescheduled for the third time. 

The California-based rap-rock band was set to play two Target Center shows in May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the shows to July 2021. The shows were then rescheduled to May 2022. 

The Public Service Announcement tour stop, which includes rap duo Run the Jewels as the opening act, has been rescheduled again to March 19-20, 2023 — nearly three years after the original dates. 

The tour will now kick off July 9, 2022, in East Troy, Wisconsin, with Rage Against the Machine stating the shows scheduled for March 31-May 23 of this year have been postponed to 2023. 

Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the rescheduled date — there's no need to exchange them. Those who want refunds have until March 15, 2022, to get them, according to Rage Against the Machine's website

You can still buy tickets for the show here

