Minneapolis ranks as 2nd best city in America for Generation Z

Commercial Cafe's rankings put Minneapolis high on the list for 18-25 year olds.

America's 18-25 year olds could do far worse than choosing Minneapolis as their place to study and/or live.

That's according to Commercial Cafe, a commercial real estate blog that has compiled rankings of the best American cities for Generation Z.

Minneapolis ranked second on the list, only behind Atlanta, Georgia.

The ranking used criteria including affordability, the proportion of Gen Z population, the number of parks and recreational establishments, internet speeds, employment rates, and school enrollment.

Minneapolis scored the second highest points thanks in part to its cheaper rent compared to many of the country's other major urban areas (ie. New York, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Chicago).

The city also scored highly for its low unemployment rate – noting that Minnesota has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at the moment – as well as for having the third-highest population of Gen Z residents at 10%.

Minneapolis, Commercial Cafe noted, had "strong performances across most metrics."

Regarding rent. Sure, Minneapolis isn't as expensive as your coastal cities or Chicago in the Midwest, but that doesn't make it cheap.

RentCafe has put the average rent in Minneapolis at $1,658 a month and the average rental unit size 777 sq. ft.

Rents are rising too, with the Star Tribune reporting metro-area rents are up 4.2% compared to a year ago, though it notes that this is the lowest rise out of more than 30 large metro areas in the country.

In the second quarter, Minneapolis saw rents rise by 7.8% on average, while in St. Paul (which now has a 3% rent control cap), rents rose by 2.9%. The newspaper notes that the overall metro-wide average is being pushed up by double-digit rises in some suburbs, such as Woodbury.

