Minneapolis' Red Table Meat Co. to close after 8 years

Red Table Meat Co., a maker of high-quality cured meats in northeast Minneapolis, has announced plans to end its operations at the end of the year.

Mike Phillips founded the company in 2014, working with Minnesota farmers raising heritage breed pigs to produce upwards of 30 different dry cured and cooked products.

"We have had 8 great years of trying to make some of the finest quality salumi in the U.S.," the company shared in an announcement Thursday, citing the high costs of making the labor-intensive product for the closure.

Red Table made changes over the years in efforts to create a sustainable financial model, but ultimately couldn't find a path forward in a changing market.

"Unfortunately the cost of creating a high quality product that is extremely labor intensive has become more and more prohibitive as the price of labor has risen and retailer, staff and consumer needs have changed in the last couple of years," the announcement reads.

The company shared that many retailers can no longer afford the labor needed to have someone stand behind a butcher counter.

"The increased demand for sliced, packaged salami was something that we have always battled for a number of reasons, but it seems that we have come to an impasse," the announcement continued, going on to thank its staff members and customers.

Erik Sather of Lowry Hill Meats will take over Red Table's space at the Kieran Folliard's Food Building in northeast Minneapolis, according to the Star Tribune. The new facility will transition to whole animal butchery and processing, producing beef, lamb, goat and pork meats for the Food Building's market and other local restaurants and shops.