Skip to main content
Minneapolis' Red Table Meat Co. to close after 8 years

Minneapolis' Red Table Meat Co. to close after 8 years

A new meat processing operation will be moving in.

The Kieran Folliard's Food Building in northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

A new meat processing operation will be moving in.

Red Table Meat Co., a maker of high-quality cured meats in northeast Minneapolis, has announced plans to end its operations at the end of the year. 

Mike Phillips founded the company in 2014, working with Minnesota farmers raising heritage breed pigs to produce upwards of 30 different dry cured and cooked products. 

"We have had 8 great years of trying to make some of the finest quality salumi in the U.S.," the company shared in an announcement Thursday, citing the high costs of making the labor-intensive product for the closure. 

Red Table made changes over the years in efforts to create a sustainable financial model, but ultimately couldn't find a path forward in a changing market. 

"Unfortunately the cost of creating a high quality product that is extremely labor intensive has become more and more prohibitive as the price of labor has risen and retailer, staff and consumer needs have changed in the last couple of years," the announcement reads. 

The company shared that many retailers can no longer afford the labor needed to have someone stand behind a butcher counter. 

"The increased demand for sliced, packaged salami was something that we have always battled for a number of reasons, but it seems that we have come to an impasse," the announcement continued, going on to thank its staff members and customers. 

Erik Sather of Lowry Hill Meats will take over Red Table's space at the Kieran Folliard's Food Building in northeast Minneapolis, according to the Star Tribune. The new facility will transition to whole animal butchery and processing, producing beef, lamb, goat and pork meats for the Food Building's market and other local restaurants and shops. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 3.54.48 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Red Table Meat Co. to close after 8 years

A new meat processing operation will be moving in.

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating how teen girl came to be struck, injured on Hwy. 100

Several motorists witnessed the incident Wednesday morning.

Terrance Valdez Leslie
MN News

Man charged with murder of girlfriend's toddler in Maplewood

Police found videos on the man's phone of the child's injuries.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 18

There were 52 people in intensive care with COVID in Minnesota on Oct. 18.

Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco Shredded Beef 2
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities one of only 2 markets Taco Bell is trialing new dipping tacos

The new quesabirria tacos will be available at Twin Cities outlets for a limited time.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.01.01 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Renaissance exhibition at Mia is one of the rarest Botticelli shows in nation’s history

The 15th century works have arrived in Minneapolis.

Disney-Animation_-Immersive-Experience-(The-Lion-King)
TV, Movies and The Arts

The next 'immersive experience' in Minneapolis will be Disney-themed

The Van Gogh exhibit earlier this year split opinions.

winter, cold,
MN Weather

NOAA updates winter outlook: Odds favor colder Minnesota

The NWS doesn't get into snowfall specifics, but temps and overall precipitation are discussed.

image
MN News

Feds indict 50th suspect in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation

The husband of Shamsia Hope founder Mekfira Hussein is the latest suspect to be indicted.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 9.06.36 AM
MN News

Alert in Eden Prairie after string of vehicle break-ins, thefts

The Eden Prairie Police Department also noted a trend in vehicle break-ins over the past week.

NetflixLogin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Share your Netflix password? That'll cost you extra starting in 2023

The company announced its plan during a quarterly earnings call.

Derrick Fasig
MN News

St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint

In February, Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, drove his victim to Wisconsin and barricaded her in his father's home.

Related

the wedge table
MN Food & Drink

Wedge Table co-op restaurant in Minneapolis is closing for good

The COVID-19 pandemic forced TCCP to consolidate its efforts into its more successful operations.

Screen Shot 2019-06-30 at 2.26.49 PM
MN Food & Drink

QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location

Bad news for dill pickle pizza lovers.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 9.05.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Able Seedhouse + Brewery in NE Minneapolis to close

The brewery and its onsite food truck, Animales Burger Co., will both be open for their last day on Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 8.03.16 AM
MN Food & Drink

2 Northeast Minneapolis restaurants to close

Both restaurants' last day in business will be April 23.

Darbys
MN Food & Drink

Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years

The business announced it will be closing in October.

MN Food & Drink

Grumpy's Bar & Grill in Minneapolis is closing after 20 years

They left one heckuva final message for their non-supporters.

Screen Shot 2019-07-07 at 8.36.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed Minneapolis restaurant Corner Table to close

Its current owners have been running the south Minneapolis eatery since 2011.

image
MN Shopping

Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years

The liquidation sale begins Monday.