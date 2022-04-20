Minneapolis restaurant Dumpling to close its doors this weekend
Dumpling, the Asian fusion restaurant found on Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis, is closing.
Owner and chef Bunbob Chhun made the announcement on the restaurant's Instagram – first reported by Racket – that this weekend will be his last in business at 4004 Minnehaha.
The reasons? He's been open for six years but the last two have been during a pandemic, something he says has been "immensely challenging to navigate."
But chief among the reasons for the closure: "Papa is tired."
"Since I’ve become a father I’ve been forced to do some soul searching, and I’ve come to the conclusion that the grind of running a restaurant is no longer in personal alignment with how I want to spend my days," he wrote on Instagram.
"I’m extremely proud to be ending on a high-note, and I feel so lucky that I had the opportunity to see this dream through. I don’t think I can begin to express how much your support has meant over the years, especially during the pandemic. Dumpling has truly become a community space, and it’s been an honor to serve y’all. I’ve grown and learned so much."
The restaurant will be open Thursday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., after which it's closed for good.
"If you know anyone who wants to open a restaurant, I would love to be their landlord," Chhun concludes.