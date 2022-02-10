Minneapolis reveals plans for new trail along Mississippi River

A new trail along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis is in the works, slated to open next year.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Wednesday announced plans for the 1,000-foot trail connection that will link the 26th Avenue North Overlook, which opened last year, to Ole Olson Park.

The riverfront regional trail will also connect to the 51-mile Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway.

The park board says the new trail will travel across the bluff along the edge of the Mississippi River between the 26th Avenue North Overlook and Ole Olson Park, which both offer "great views" of the river.

This new trail will create new river access, which could be used for picnicking, fishing, launching a canoe or kayak, or enjoying the river.

Construction on the new trail is expected to begin in 2022, with the new trail slated to open in 2023.

But before work can begin, the MPRB is seeking community feedback to help prioritize riverfront experiences that could be developed with this trail project.

There's an online public meeting scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 (join it here) and a public comment form you can fill out here.

The funding for this project is coming via a $3 million Metropolitan Council Regional Park Grant.