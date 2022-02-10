Skip to main content
Minneapolis reveals plans for new trail along Mississippi River

Minneapolis reveals plans for new trail along Mississippi River

The trail will connect the 26th Avenue North Overlook to Ole Olson Park.

MPRB

The trail will connect the 26th Avenue North Overlook to Ole Olson Park.

A new trail along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis is in the works, slated to open next year. 

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Wednesday announced plans for the 1,000-foot trail connection that will link the 26th Avenue North Overlook, which opened last year, to Ole Olson Park. 

The riverfront regional trail will also connect to the 51-mile Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway. 

The park board says the new trail will travel across the bluff along the edge of the Mississippi River between the 26th Avenue North Overlook and Ole Olson Park, which both offer "great views" of the river. 

This new trail will create new river access, which could be used for picnicking, fishing, launching a canoe or kayak, or enjoying the river. 

Construction on the new trail is expected to begin in 2022, with the new trail slated to open in 2023. 

But before work can begin, the MPRB is seeking community feedback to help prioritize riverfront experiences that could be developed with this trail project. 

There's an online public meeting scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 (join it here) and a public comment form you can fill out here

The funding for this project is coming via a $3 million Metropolitan Council Regional Park Grant.

Next Up

Minneapolis trail 1
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis reveals plans for new trail along Mississippi River

The trail will connect the 26th Avenue North Overlook to Ole Olson Park.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Band of moderate to heavy snow will impact Twin Cities today

The latest on what to expect with snow Thursday in Minnesota.

Dave Ryan gave me crabs
MN Music and Radio

KDWB finally addresses the 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs' billboard

The billboards have gone viral in Minnesota.

unsplash restaurant cashier register COVID face mask - crop
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis, St. Paul mulling an end to vax-or-test mandates for dining

Duluth will let its face-covering mandate expire.

territorial hall 2
MN News

U of M issues alert after intruder spotted in dorm bathroom

Security will do additional rounds in Territorial Hall.

Jamison Battle / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers blown out by last-place Nebraska

The Gophers lost for the ninth time in the past 10 games.

minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis North student critically injured in off-campus shooting

The boy was shot less than two hours before a bus driver from North H.S. was shot in the head.

Jasinski - crop
MN News

New details in snowmobile crash that seriously injured MN lawmaker

Two recently released crash reports provide more information about last week's incident.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head, police say

None of the children were hurt.

Ryan Grigson
MN Vikings

Here's why there is backlash to Vikings hiring Ryan Grigson

Grigson won a lot of games in Indy but failed to protect Andrew Luck.

m kurkowski upper allen township police
MN News

Charges: Sex offender's disturbing plot to kill prior victim's family

The Minnesota man was arrested at a Greyhound stop on the way to the boy's home, the charges state.

plow, snow
MN News

Plow driver hits man lying on highway in NW Minnesota

The man's condition is not known.

Related

thomas beach, bde maka ska - lake calhoun
Minnesota Life

2 Minneapolis beaches temporarily closed due to high E. coli levels

The park board will sample the water at the beaches again on Wednesday.

mayflies
Minnesota Life

They're coming: Mayfly hatch expected along Mississippi River soon

Hastings is turning off the lights to "lessen the impact" of the mayfly hatch.

upper st. anthony falls lock and dam
Minnesota Life

Rare chance to see what the Mississippi River in Minneapolis used to look like

The Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam will be open to the public.

minneapolis aquatennial
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis Aquatennial returns this month with parade, fireworks

The event runs July 21-24 in downtown Minneapolis.

emily ford
Minnesota Life

Duluth woman is hiking 1,000-plus miles on the Ice Age Trail this winter

She could be the second person ever to finish a winter-thru hike of the Wisconsin trail.

mississippi river 13
Minnesota Life

Photos: Rare drawdown of the Mississippi River in Minneapolis attracts hundreds

The river was about 12 feet lower than normal, exposing riverbeds and pieces of history.

restaurant patio
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis reveals plans to allow restaurants to use outside space

Businesses can apply for a temporary expansion of premises permit.

historic white castle minneapolis
Minnesota Life

New tenant announced for historic Minneapolis White Castle

The nonprofit aims to archive every recording released by a Minnesota musician.