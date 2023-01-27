Skip to main content
Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure

Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure

The distillery set out to infuse the Minneapolis craft cocktail scene with British flavor.

Courtesy of Google Streetview.

The distillery set out to infuse the Minneapolis craft cocktail scene with British flavor.

Royal Foundry Craft Spirits in Minneapolis will close this weekend. 

The British-inspired distillery and cocktail room opened at 241 Fremont Ave. N., in the Harrison neighborhood, in 2019. 

"We regret to inform you that Royal Foundry Craft Spirits will close its doors for the foreseeable future on Sunday, January 29," reads a message on the business' Facebook page. 

"Here's to the neighborhood and this space," the announcement continues. "Here's to the memories & the friendships — may they last a lifetime." 

Royal Foundry is the neighbor of La Doña Cervecería, which opened its doors in the same building in late 2018.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 1.16.21 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure

The distillery set out to infuse the Minneapolis craft cocktail scene with British flavor.

ShutterflyGoogle
MN Business

Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility

The layoffs are expected to impact multiple positions within the company.

millcitymuseum_hr1
MN Travel

Mill City Museum in the running to be named best history museum in the U.S.

The museum offers scenic views of the Mississippi River.

HolmgrenMugRamseyCo
MN News

Man charged with attempted murder of White Bear Lake police officer

Daniel Holmgren Jr., 33, was being served an arrest warrant at the time of the incident.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 1,000-acre Wisconsin resort listed for nearly $4.3M

The lush landscape features a creek and private lake.

school bus
MN News

Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy

Valley Crossing Elementary School urged parents to go over safety information with their children in response to the incident.

basketball unsplash stock
MN Sports

North St. Paul basketball cancels Eden Prairie game after opposing coach's reinstatement

Head Coach Cornelius Gilleylen said he let his players decide amongst themselves.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Education Minnesota has nominated 131 teachers from across the state.

TyreNicholsGoFundMe
MN News

Cities prepare for release of footage showing Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest by Memphis PD

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara issued a statement on the incident Thursday.

318070965_518900610265697_6177515535830549370_n
MN News

Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site

Prosecutors believe the shooting was a targeted act.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of Deshaun Hill Jr.'s murder

The 15-year-old was fatally shot on Feb. 9, 2022.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 12.15.23 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz proposes $3.3B for aging infrastructure

Walz's borrowing plan comes days after the release of his two-year state budget proposal.

Related

image
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Mall's new Ties Lounge & Rooftop closes 'indefinitely'

The establishment aimed to reconnect the downtown community.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 3.38.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

Erté & the Peacock Lounge to close after 21 years in Minneapolis

The artsy neighborhood restaurant is saying goodbye.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 4.34.31 PM
MN Food & Drink

Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15 years

The Northeast Minneapolis staple is closing Dec. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 12.29.03 PM
MN Food & Drink

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

It's the end of the line for Pie & Mighty and Bunny's Bar & Grill.

Arezzo Ristorante
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'

The restaurant has been operating on the Minneapolis/Edina border since 2001.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 10.18.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

Chef Ann Ahmed is planning a new restaurant in Minneapolis.

image
MN Food & Drink

Last call: 3 longtime Minneapolis restaurants are closing New Year’s Eve

The restaurants have more than 70 years of combined history in the community.

KeeferCourt
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis bakery to close its doors after nearly 40 years in business

The Chinese restaurant will officially close on Dec. 31.