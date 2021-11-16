Sculpture Garden's giant cherry to disappear for repainting

Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Minneapolis Sculpture Garden's famed giant cherry to disappear for 2 months for repainting
Updated:
Original:

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden's famed giant cherry to disappear for 2 months for repainting

The giant fruit needs refinishing due to Minnesota's winter conditions.
Author:

Walker Art Center

The giant fruit needs refinishing due to Minnesota's winter conditions.

The big cherry is heading to the Big Apple.

The 1,200-pound, lipstick-red cherry is being removed from its enormous spoon cradle at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Tuesday so it can get a touch-up, the Walker Art Center announced.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, crews will unbolt and lift the gigantic fruit from the base, and load it on a truck bound for New York for a bit of restoration and repainting. 

The cherry will travel in a "specially designed armature" made by Walker crew member, a spokesperson told Bring Me The News.

Once in the Big Apple, the firm Fine Art Finishes — which specializes in refinishing sculptures, including pieces by Oldenburg and van Bruggen, the museum spokesperson said — will provide the cherry its regular polish.

Crews working to remove the cherry in 2009

Crews working to remove the cherry in 2009

The decision to transport the cherry 1,200 miles to New York for painting has raised some eyebrows.

But the Walker said of Fine Art Finishes: "They routinely paint works by some of the most prominent sculptors, including some of the most technically challenging, and are highly respected in the industry."

How long will the spoon be without its cherry? Likely until mid-January, the Walker said.

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

Spoonbridge and Cherry has become one of Minneapolis' signature images since its installation at the Sculpture Garden in 1988. The Walker said Minnesota's "typically harsh" winter conditions mean the cherry needs a new coat of point every decade or so.

The last time it got one was in 2009.

Next Up

spoonbridge cherry 2009 removal work Walker
TV, Movies and The Arts

Sculpture Garden's giant cherry to disappear for repainting

The signature art installation will be sans cherry for about two months.

spinach-g4e8ec701f_1280
MN Health

Two Minnesotans sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to spinach

The Minnesota Department of Health has issued a warning.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's 35 points can't overcome Wolves' shooting woes

The Wolves couldn't get their offense going in a loss to the Suns.

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer stops press conference to answer call from Deion Sanders

When "Prime Time" calls, you pick up the phone.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Students, staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through WI middle school

The strong smell at the school caused illness and "physical discomfort."

north high school north st paul google street view
MN News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to Twin Cities high school

The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 2.22.44 PM
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards City Edition Timberwolves jerseys sell out immediately

Do you think there's a fan favorite in Minnesota?

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN Property

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 counties with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

Related

Okciyapi (Help Each Other) 2
TV, Movies and The Arts

Walker reveals first sneak peek at new Sculpture Garden addition

Okciyapi (Help Each Other) comes from local artist Angela Two Stars.

MN Weird

Giant ants stack crumbs at the sculpture garden

Sunday's your last chance to check out the kid-friendly performance.

MN Consumer

Giant ants stack crumbs at the sculpture garden

Sunday's your last chance to check out the kid-friendly performance.

MN News

Edible Spoonbridge and Cherry dessert celebrates Sculpture Garden anniversary

MN Lifestyle

As Sculpture Garden closes to expand, the Walker remembers the man who created it

MN News

Here's when the Sculpture Garden will open with new works (including a big blue chicken)

The Sculpture Garden will have 18 new works of art when it opens again.

MN Lifestyle

Sculpture Garden at Walker Art Center to get $10M upgrade

MN Lifestyle

Mpls. Sculpture Garden to ring in 25th anniversary with new addition