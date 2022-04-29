Lakes in Minneapolis, St. Paul gain a flock of swan boat rentals

A graceful flock of swan-shaped pedal boats will soon carry visitors across the waters of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis and Como Lake in St. Paul.

Wheel Fun Rentals, which provides watercraft and bike rentals at several Twin Cities lakes and parks, will begin offering swan boat rentals in late May.

Liz McDonald, a spokesperson with St. Paul Parks and Recreation, said the city is looking forward to offering a new family-friendly activity for Como Lake visitors.

The restful swans are already afloat on Como Lake’s waters, awaiting the season.

“We’ve heard lots of excitement around the swan boats and seen some great photos of them online already,” McDonald told Bring Me The News. “Overall, the community seems excited to have a new way to experience the water.”

Swan boat rentals will cost $30 per hour. Each swan boat fits up to two adults and two children.

Twilight boat rides and meal-and-boat packages will also be offered.

