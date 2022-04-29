Skip to main content
Lakes in Minneapolis, St. Paul gain a flock of swan boat rentals

Lakes in Minneapolis, St. Paul gain a flock of swan boat rentals

It’s a-boat time.

Courtesy of Wheel Fun Rentals.

It’s a-boat time.

A graceful flock of swan-shaped pedal boats will soon carry visitors across the waters of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis and Como Lake in St. Paul.

Wheel Fun Rentals, which provides watercraft and bike rentals at several Twin Cities lakes and parks, will begin offering swan boat rentals in late May.

Liz McDonald, a spokesperson with St. Paul Parks and Recreation, said the city is looking forward to offering a new family-friendly activity for Como Lake visitors.

The restful swans are already afloat on Como Lake’s waters, awaiting the season.

“We’ve heard lots of excitement around the swan boats and seen some great photos of them online already,” McDonald told Bring Me The News. “Overall, the community seems excited to have a new way to experience the water.”

Swan boat rentals will cost $30 per hour. Each swan boat fits up to two adults and two children. 

Twilight boat rides and meal-and-boat packages will also be offered. 

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Next Up

Swan boats
Minnesota Life

Lakes in Minneapolis, St. Paul gain a flock of swan boat rentals

It’s a-boat time.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Friday morning gunfire in north Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

It marks the 30th death investigated as a homicide this year in Minneapolis.

Starbucks
MN News

A Minnesota first: Starbucks employees unionize in St. Paul

Workers voted 14-1 to unionize.

bball game assault
MN News

Fan sentenced for conduct towards ref at MN high school basketball game

The man didn't like the calls the referees were making during a basketball game in January.

279266789_366461448855089_3188353801825191649_n
MN News

Rain to soak flood-stricken parts of MN, ND through Sunday

At a minimum, as the City of Grand Forks says, "The rain will slow down how fast the river goes down."

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man arrested after woman found dead in Brainerd Lakes area home

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office found the woman during a welfare check at a home near Brainerd.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 29

Nearly 2,000 new cases in today's report.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 8.43.25 AM
MN News

Robbsindale man sentenced to 40 years for ex-girlfriend's murder

Erik Eggleston, 40, was sentenced in Hennepin County court Thursday.

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minneapolis recommending masks, 2 counties with 'high transmission'

The Minneapolis Health Department says it's seen another uptick in COVID spread and hospitalizations.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

The family member is being held.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

It happened during an attempted traffic stop.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Charges: Witnesses watched as Blaine man set house on fire

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Related

Lake Harriet bandshell
MN Lifestyle

Lake Harriet pavilion roof crumbles further after high winds

Repairs and renovations are being planned for the bandshell and pavilion buildings.

Lake Chipotle
MN Weird

Introducing Minnesota lake No. 11,843: Lake Chipotle

The "only lakefront view" along Hennepin Avenue South, a spoof tourism website advertises.

Sea Lion
Minnesota Life

Como Zoo's oldest sea lion dies at 31

CC starred in the zoo's "Sparky Show" from 2002 until 2015.

minneapolis boat show
Minnesota Life

Popular Minneapolis Boat Show returns in January

It's the longest-running boat show in the region.

Minnesota Life

Rental scooters are back in St. Paul – this time legally

Lime is the first company to re-introduce scooters to St. Paul streets.

Wrecktangle Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Wrecktangle Pizza opens its flagship location at Lyn-Lake

The new pizza joint also includes a deli and market for locally-made goods.

ice out lake minnetonka
Minnesota Life

It's boating season on Lake Minnetonka after ice-out is declared

Ice-out is declared when officials can boat through all of the lake's channels and bays without being obstructed by ice.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson denies bullying officers, praises St. Paul police

Thompson said officers treated him with "utmost respect."