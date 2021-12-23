Degrading bridge over Greenway closing to motor vehicle traffic

Worried about further degradation, the City of Minneapolis said it will close a bridge over the Midtown Greenway to motor vehicle traffic.

The bridge in question is at 10th Avenue, just north of the Midtown Global Market and just south of Abbot Northwestern. Come Monday, Nov. 27, the city will no longer allow cars, trucks or other motor vehicles to use that bridge, according to a Thursday news release.

The city said it is worried about the state of the bridge.

A load limit is already in place after a structural analysis, the city said. But even after going into effect, the city has continued to see "many vehicles" that exceed the load limit rumble over the bridge, which passes over the busy bike path.

"To prevent the bridge from degrading further, no motor vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge until the City and Hennepin County can find a long-term solution to the problem," the City of Minneapolis said.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge.