Minneapolis unveils most popular pet names of 2022; Luna ranks No. 1

The city of Minneapolis issued more than 11,000 dog and cat licenses in 2022 and city data shows local pet owners gravitated towards a few popular pet names.

According to Minneapolis Animal Care & Control, these were the most popular pet names in the city in 2022.

Most popular dog names

Luna Bella Charlie Lucy Max

Most popular cat names

Luna Milo Oliver Oscar Chloe

The year also brought a record-number of animal adoptions, with the total rising 14% over the previous record to reach 840 adoptions.

That number includes 475 cats, 340 dogs, 14 birds and 11 animals of other species.

An additional 549 animals were transferred to other rescue groups.