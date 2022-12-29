Skip to main content
Minneapolis unveils most popular pet names of 2022; Luna ranks No. 1

Minneapolis unveils most popular pet names of 2022; Luna ranks No. 1

Many of Minneapolis' four-legged friends share a name, according to city data.

Courtesy of Unsplash.

Many of Minneapolis' four-legged friends share a name, according to city data.

The city of Minneapolis issued more than 11,000 dog and cat licenses in 2022 and city data shows local pet owners gravitated towards a few popular pet names.

According to Minneapolis Animal Care & Control, these were the most popular pet names in the city in 2022. 

Most popular dog names

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Charlie
  4. Lucy
  5. Max

Most popular cat names

  1. Luna
  2. Milo
  3. Oliver
  4. Oscar
  5. Chloe

The year also brought a record-number of animal adoptions, with the total rising 14% over the previous record to reach 840 adoptions. 

That number includes 475 cats, 340 dogs, 14 birds and 11 animals of other species. 

An additional 549 animals were transferred to other rescue groups. 

Next Up

image
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis unveils most popular pet names of 2022; Luna ranks No. 1

Many of Minneapolis' four-legged friends share a name, according to city data.

Screen Shot 2021-04-16 at 10.06.46 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested after woman found dead in ditch north of Rochester

The suspect was arrested Wednesday night.

SeanLipinskiFB
MN News

Twin Cities musician, father dies following emergency brain surgery

Sean Lipinski is survived by his wife and their two daughters.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 10.35.43 AM
MN News

Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said additional charges and arrests are expected.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.49.45 AM
MN News

Police: Woodbury man punched, robbed at gunpoint in his driveway

Police have released an image of one of the suspects.

Radio station
MN Music and Radio

Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings for Nov-Dec. 2022

KOOL 108's Christmas hits proved a big success once again.

image
MN Lifestyle

Eagles suspected poisoned at south metro landfill making strides in recovery

Ten eagles have received intensive medical care at the Raptor Center.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27

No big changes to report this week.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.04.07 AM
MN News

Family: St. Paul man was killed by attacker as he returned home from work

Family members are remembering the victim as a "gentle young man."

BitcoinMachine
MN News

Apple Valley hotel falls victim to Bitcoin scam

Police said the money was sent to people believed to be in Mexico.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 8.12.24 AM
MN Food & Drink

Common Roots Cafe announces sudden closure after 15 years

Owner Danny Schwartzman said the business had been struggling for years, and was recently informed his staff wanted to unionize.

police tape
MN News

Police: Man kills himself after firing shots at Brooklyn Park officer

The man was found dead a short time after police arrived at the scene Wednesday evening.

Related

cat
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday

Pet licensing fees still apply to adoptions at the event.

baby
Minnesota Life

Most popular baby names of 2019 in the Twin Cities

These are the top names of babies born at HealthPartners centers.

flickr-newborn-baby-infant-child-birth
MN Lifestyle

HealthPartners reveals Minnesota's most popular baby names 2020

According to HealthPartners, Noah was the top name of boys in 2020, while Evelyn was the top name for girls.

baby
Minnesota Life

Most popular names for Minnesota babies born in 2018

The top boy name in Minnesota wasn't among the top 10 nationally.

image
MN News

Free cats and dogs in Minneapolis to celebrate National Adoption Weekend

The adoption event runs all weekend.

Minnesota Life

2018's most popular baby names in America announced

You can also type in your name to find out how popular it is now.

Minneapolis-Downtown-Council-Aquatennial-2021-Hoskovec_D3_8156-scaled
MN Events

Minneapolis Aquatennial events announced for 2022

It's the city's 83rd year celebrating the festival.

Minnesota Life

Minneapolis ranked as most underrated city in America

St. Paul is also among the 15 underrated cities.