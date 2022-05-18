Minneapolis wants to use $1M in federal cash to plant 200,000 trees

Skip to main content
Minneapolis wants to use $1M in federal cash to plant 200,000 more trees

Minneapolis wants to use $1M in federal cash to plant 200,000 more trees

The goal is to have these trees planted by the year 2040.

Photo by David Vig on Unsplash

The goal is to have these trees planted by the year 2040.

Minneapolis city officials are pushing ahead with plans to use $1 million from the American Rescue Plan to expand the urban tree canopy.

A release on Monday stated the money will help jump-start the Green Minneapolis Climate Resiliency Initiative goal, adding 200,000 new trees to the existing 600,00 under the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board management in the city. 

The move was announced by Mayor Jacob Frey during his State of the City address, and will see the city, the parks board, and Green Minneapolis collaborate on the plan, the goal of which is to have the trees planted by the year 2040.

"Green Minneapolis will lead collaboration with the MPRB to add and maintain trees that will mitigate the City’s major heat islands – North and South Green Zones and Downtown – and equalize tree canopy coverage across environmentally disadvantaged parts of the city," the MPRB stated, in part.

The American Rescue Act was passed by federal lawmakers, assisting local government agencies with the economic downfall during the pandemic. Cities in Minnesota received $500 million to use in a multitude of ways. 

MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura said the board has been working to "build a more diverse, resilient tree canopy" throughout the city due to a recent emerald ash borer infestation.

“We can keep that momentum going with this ARPA funding in support of the Green Minneapolis Climate Resiliency Initiative,” he said in the announcement. “It allows MPRB to plant a total of 18,000 trees in 2023 and 2024, with a focus on the Green Zones. That’s triple the number we’d be planting with only MPRB general funds.”

According to research conducted by MPRB, each city taxpayer saves around $100 a year from trees being on public property. Trees process about 200 million gallons of water each year, saving up to $6 million in stormwater management costs.

In addition, urban forestation improves quality of life for residents, increases property values, lowers heating and air conditioning costs, prevents erosion and provides wildlife with habitats. 

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board President Meg Forney stated that a key goal included in this movement is to reduce MPRB's carbon footprint. She said that the organization's first carbon-accounting report, completed three years ago, showed an organization-wide baseline for greenhouse gas emissions.

"We surpassed our 10% reduction goal in just four years!" Forney said in a release. "Now we are setting a new, ambitious goal for the next four years."

The partnership between the parks and recreation board, the city and Green Minneapolis is part of the latter's Twin Cities Climate Resiliency Initiative. The plan is to focus on expanding the urban tree canopy across the seven-county Twin Cities metro area. 

Next Up

tree
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis wants to use $1M in federal cash to plant 200,000 trees

The goal is to have these trees planted by the year 2040.

Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 12.54.22 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

MOA theater to debut wrap-around, 270-degree movie screen

The new technology will expand the movie screen onto the side walls of the theater auditorium.

ambulance
MN News

Alcohol, no seatbelt possible factors in deadly southwest MN crash

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

LinoLakes_MN_FB
MN Business

Target shares plunge on profit drop, as costs grow and customers spend less

First quarter profitability declines 52% year-over-year.

Trevor Scott May
MN News

Driver ejected in fatal Roseville crash identified as 30-year-old

The crash temporarily shutdown westbound Highway 36.

Kim Crockett
MN News

Endorsed candidate's campaign video used antisemitic trope at MN GOP convention

The video aired before GOP-backed secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett's speech at the state party convention.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 18

More than 2,000 new cases in today's report.

carvana vending machine
MN Business

Brooklyn Center rejects plans for MN's first ever 'car vending machine'

The proposal by Carvana was rejected in a split vote.

Thomas Lane
MN News

Ex-cop Thomas Lane pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

The former Minneapolis police officer appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

14 W Main St, Anoka, MN 55303, United States - September 2021
MN News

2 dead after driver flees cop in Coon Rapids, crashes in Anoka

The double-fatal crash happened on Main Street near Ferry Street in Anoka.

Adam Hunter Pattishall.
MN News

Fleeing suspect charged in crash that left husband dead, wife critical

Daniel Joseph Fisher, 57, died from multiple blunt force injuries in a crash Sunday. His wife, Cathleen, is in critical condition as of Tuesday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Threat of severe weather returns to Minnesota for 2 days

Isolated severe storms Wednesday, followed by scattered severe storms Thursday.

Related

tree
Minnesota Life

It's that time of year: Minneapolis offers deal on trees for property owners

The City Trees program sells trees for $25 from March 8 to April 16, or until trees run out.

St. Paul park photo
Minnesota Life

St. Paul tops Minneapolis, both top 5 overall parks systems in US

St. Paul ranked second overall, while Minneapolis came in fifth, according to the latest rankings by the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

YouTube - Minnesota DNR - watering tree
Minnesota Life

Tips for watering trees during severe drought, sprinkler restrictions

How can you keep your valued trees healthy? Just follow these simple steps.

MN News

Mpls property owners now have to enter lottery to buy low-cost trees

The city made the change to its tree program due to "overwhelming popularity."

Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 7.18.57 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Over a half-century into career, Minneapolis actor James Hong gets his star

The 93-year-old actor received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Tuesday.

MN Lifestyle

Could planting more trees save lives – and money – in the Twin Cities?

Air pollution and climate change pose an unparalleled health challenge going forward, could trees be the answer?

MN News

Could planting more trees save lives – and money – in the Twin Cities?

Air pollution and climate change pose an unparalleled health challenge going forward, could trees be the answer?

fall colors, tree
Minnesota Life

Damn tree in the Twin Cities is already changing colors

Nature is once again trolling Minnesotans.