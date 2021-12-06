'Minneapolis, we're coming!!!': Foo Fighters announce rescheduled concert

Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
'Minneapolis, we're coming!!!': Foo Fighters announce rescheduled Twin Cities concert
'Minneapolis, we're coming!!!': Foo Fighters announce rescheduled Twin Cities concert

The previously announced Huntington Bank Stadium was cancelled.
The previously announced Huntington Bank Stadium was cancelled.

The Foo Fighters made quick work of finding a replacement venue for their abruptly cancelled 2022 Twin Cities show, sending a clear message to local fans Monday morning: "Minneapolis, we're coming!!!"

The famed rock band will play U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 3 as part of the Live in North America 2022 tour, they tweeted Monday morning. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., with an insiders club presale.

This U.S. Bank Stadium gig replace the previously announced Huntington Bank Stadium show, which the Foo Fighters announced the morning or Nov. 30, then cancelled within a couple of hours.

The reason? The University of Minnesota stadium wouldn't accommodate the band's COVID safety demands.

The Foo Fighters are requiring attendees at all shows to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours of show time.

