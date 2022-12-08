Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday

The City of Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays.

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will make all of its cats and dogs free — meaning without any city fees — for adoption at a Friday event. The event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.

Those looking to adopt a cat or dog during the event must still pay the pet licensing fee, which is $30 for a year for a spayed or neutered dog or cat. Three-year licenses cost $85, while lifetime licenses cost $250.

Animal Care & Control will screen prospective adopters using national guidelines, according to the announcement. All cats and dogs at the event will be vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

Animal Care & Control will also host a food drive during the event. The food drive will collect both animal food to be used at the North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center and People and Pets Together and human food to be used at Minneapolis food shelves.

For those unable to adopt an animal at the event, Animal Care & Control also encourages people to consider fostering an animal, or providing short-term care until it can be adopted.

You can find more information here.