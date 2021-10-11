MN company buys Old Country Buffet brand — but will it reopen?

Old Country Buffet is now a Minnesota brand.

The Minnetonka-based BBQ Holdings Inc. announced it purchased the beloved, defunct buffet chain's intellectual property last week as part of a larger acquisition that also includes the Tahoe Joe's steakhouse chain in California.

Jeff Crivello, the CEO of BBQ Holdings, said in the announcement that Tahoe Joe's "will fold seamlessly" into the business' portfolio, which includes Famous Dave's, Granite City and Bakers Square.

Crivello said they "can't wait to start working with the fantastic people who have made Tahoe Joe's what it is today, and to get the brand on a rejuvenated path to growth,"

Old Country Buffet, on the other hand, does not appear to be primed for resurrection.

BBG Holdings said in its announcement it has "no immediate plans" to reopen Old Country Buffet. So if you were holding your breath for a revival after the final Minnesota OCB closed, well ... maybe it's time to let that all-you-can-eat dream die.

BBQ Holdings also said it won't reopen any of the other buffet brands it now owns through this acquisition (that would be Home Town Buffet, Ryans and Furr's Fresh Buffet).

