October 8, 2021
'Minnesota Bound' set to reach iconic television milestone

Minnesota Bound

History in the making.
It's been just over two years since Ron Schara fought back tears and bid farewell to his iconic television show, but as they say, the show must go on, and Minnesota Bound has done exactly that. And now it's about to become one of the ultra-rare shows to reach 1,000 episodes. 

“Very few shows ever reach that number,” said Schara. “We think there are a lot of reasons why, but the main reason…is our viewers."

Shows that have reached the 1,000 mark include the likes of Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Larry King Live, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Sesame Street. 

Episode 1,000 of the weekly program will air on Nov. 14. The day before the milestone show is televised, KARE 11 will host a prime-time special from 7-8 p.m. to celebrate the show's legacy. Meteorologist Belinda Jensen will host the special show. 

Schara, alongside his trustworthy partner, Raven the black lab (there were multiple Raven dogs over the years), hosted Minnesota Bound for 23 years, after leaving his role as the Star Tribune's outdoors columnist to launch the show and his own production company, Ron Schara Productions, that specializes in outdoor storytelling.

Since Schara stepped down from hosting in May 2018, his daughter, Laura Schara, and longtime show reporter, Bill Sherck, have taken his role. 

According to a release, Minnesota Bound remains as popular as ever, averaging approximately 7 million viewers per episode. 

Minnesota Bound airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KARE 11. 

Raven, Ron Schara
TV, Movies and The Arts

ambulance, crash
MN News

Driver runs over 32-year-old Burnsville man lying on the highway

The pedestrian died of his injuries.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

How can Anthony Barr help the Vikings run defense?

The linebacker's potential return could go a long way in stopping opponents on the ground.

basketball
MN Sports

Shot clocks could be coming to Minnesota high school basketball

The issue is expected to be voted on in December but could be several seasons away.

Mounds View police - robbery suspect image - 2021.10.07
MN News

Police: Man forced his way into Twin Cities home, demanded money

Mounds View police say he first knocked on the door, then pushed his way in.

ambulance
MN News

Central MN man dies in accident involving broken lawnmower

The man had been working on the lawnmower when it moved and ran over him.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Health officials: Minnesota hospitals experiencing a 'capacity crisis'

Malcolm called the current capacity crisis for pediatric cases "quite extraordinary."

Intake - Howard,James Nmn
MN News

Charges: Man concocted story about injured child, fatal stabbing after crash

The man's account set off an extensive search involving good Samaritans, drones and a K9.

yellow medicine river oil spill
MN News

Men who caused 3,900 gallons of oil to spill into river ordered to pay $1.1M

The two men were also sentenced to serve one year of probation.

Ryan Bialke
MN News

Red Lake man indicted for first-degree murder in police officer's killing

He's accused of killing officer Ryan Bialke on July 27.

apple orchard
Minnesota Life

10 apple orchards to visit near the Twin Cities

Apple season in Minnesota runs from August through early November.

covid, schools
MN Coronavirus

405 schools now on COVID outbreak list as virus surges among students, staff

A school staff member was among those whose death from COVID was reported in the past week.

