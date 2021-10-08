'Minnesota Bound' set to reach iconic television milestone

It's been just over two years since Ron Schara fought back tears and bid farewell to his iconic television show, but as they say, the show must go on, and Minnesota Bound has done exactly that. And now it's about to become one of the ultra-rare shows to reach 1,000 episodes.

“Very few shows ever reach that number,” said Schara. “We think there are a lot of reasons why, but the main reason…is our viewers."

Shows that have reached the 1,000 mark include the likes of Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Larry King Live, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Sesame Street.

Episode 1,000 of the weekly program will air on Nov. 14. The day before the milestone show is televised, KARE 11 will host a prime-time special from 7-8 p.m. to celebrate the show's legacy. Meteorologist Belinda Jensen will host the special show.

Schara, alongside his trustworthy partner, Raven the black lab (there were multiple Raven dogs over the years), hosted Minnesota Bound for 23 years, after leaving his role as the Star Tribune's outdoors columnist to launch the show and his own production company, Ron Schara Productions, that specializes in outdoor storytelling.

Since Schara stepped down from hosting in May 2018, his daughter, Laura Schara, and longtime show reporter, Bill Sherck, have taken his role.

According to a release, Minnesota Bound remains as popular as ever, averaging approximately 7 million viewers per episode.

Minnesota Bound airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KARE 11.