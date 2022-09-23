Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park

The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned craft brewery reached an agreement this month to bring a seasonal eatery to the shores of Lake Marion.

Lakeville Brewing Company's concession stand and patio are set to open at Antlers Park in 2024, according to the agreement approved by the Lakeville City Council on Monday.

The added food and beverage service is part of a larger plan to redesign the park after Lakeville voters passed a referendum for the parks system last year.

A central plaza, restrooms and additional picnic shelters are among the new amenities set to be built when the park undergoes an estimated $11.6 million in improvements in 2023.

After months of discussion, city officials are moving forward with plans for Lakeville Brewing Company to set up shop in two 40-foot shipping containers that'll be customized for food and beverage service.

The project has been scaled-back compared to what city officials initially explored, which could've brought a full-service restaurant to the park.

The season for the concession is May 15 through Sept. 15, with operating hours from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

On the menu

In the brewpub's original proposal to the city, a concept menu featured summertime favorites, such as burgers, Chicago-style hot dogs and beer brats.

A spit-grilled pork taco or sandwich is also on the menu, with each featuring lettuce, pico de gallo and crema.

Angler's selections proposed included walleye, bluegill and perch — all native to Lake Marion and served basket style, taco style or Po-boy style.

Small plates were proposed to include chicken wings, a ceviche shrimp cocktail, chips and salsa, coconut chicken and Mexican-style corn on the cob.

A variation the menu fare is also available in a kids' meal.

Desserts include gelato, soft-serve ice cream, frozen custard, ice cream bars, popsicles and floats.

Beer and wine will also be served, but alcoholic beverages must be consumed on the patio.