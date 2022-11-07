Minnesota documentary 'Move Me' to make TV debut Monday night

A Minnesota-made documentary, Move Me, is making its TV debut Monday night.

The film stars and is co-directed by Minnesotan Kelsey Peterson, who at the age of 27, dove into Lake Superior off the shores of Wisconsin and emerged paralyzed from the chest down. Her spinal cord injury completely changed her way of life, as she has always been a dancer, and sought out a career dedicated to it.

The documentary will be available to watch on Independent Lens on TPT at 9 p.m. It will also be available to stream anytime on the PBS app following its showing on television.

It made its original debut at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival in May.

Peterson told Bring Me The News in May that it's been a constant process of "redefining" herself and who she is "as an artist." The film focuses on her journey, reinventing herself as a woman and an artist in her new reality.

She continues to dance, now in a wheelchair, also working as the co-director, choreographer and dancer on A Cripple's Dance, a live music and dance production featuring inter-abled artists.

"This film helped me figure that out and push me in the right direction as a person and artist with a disability, so I'm really grateful for that," Peterson said. She went on to add her hopes for people watching this documentary is to find healing in it, as "we all inevitably lose things in our lives" and to fight off harmful narratives about the community with disabilities.

Move Me won the Audience Choice Award at the ReelAbilities Film Festival in New York City and the Special Jury Selection at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival.