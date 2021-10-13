October 14, 2021
Minnesota family learns their baby has extremely rare, fatal disease

GoFundMe

Publish date:

Minnesota family learns their baby has extremely rare, fatal disease

The baby's mother is hoping to provide her son with the best life possible.
Author:

A Minnesota mother is asking for help after learning that her baby boy is suffering from a deadly disease. 

Kianna McBride found out June 30 her then 7-month-old baby, Dallas, was diagnosed with Canavan Disease, which is an extremely rare neurological syndrome that usually presents when infants are between 3-6 months old. 

According to McBride, there are only 300-500 documented cases of Canavan Disease in the world. The disorder is deadly, with McBride saying doctors informed her that children with the disease are likely to die in infancy or early childhood.

McBride launched a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to help her family – Dallas' father and three sisters – provide Dallas with the best life possible. 

"Donations will go towards his medical expenses and other necessities that are deemed medically unnecessary (handicap vehicle for his wheelchair, ramp to access our home), lost wages, and MAKING MEMORIES that we can cherish as a family."

Dallas is already suffering from symptoms caused by the disorder. McBride says it is expected that her son will experience "seizures, blindness, difficulty eating solids or swallowing liquids, an abnormal increase in muscle stiffness which will lead to his inability to move voluntarily."

At 10 months old, Dallas cannot sit, crawl or roll over. He struggles to control his head and in the past month the rapid disease progression has led to vision loss and "uncontrollable tensing and stiffening of his muscles." 

Through it all, McBride says Dallas, despite frustrations of not having control of his body, finds a way to smile and laugh, described his attitude as genuine, pure and contagious. 

"We don’t know how much time we have with him or how fast this disease will progress. We just know that one day, far too soon, god is going to bring Dallas to heaven, and we will be faced with the unimaginable pain of saying goodbye to our only son and baby brother," McBride wrote. 

"This family is devastated, my girls are devastated, and we need your help making the absolute BEST of the time we have on earth with our precious little boy."

To donate, click here

Next Up

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins makes big donation to Vikings' social justice committee

The committee works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration.

Meghan Roth Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Accomplished MN runner goes into cardiac arrest during Boston Marathon

Other racers jumped in to give the 34-year-old mother CPR, saving her life.

Flickr - Winston Smith memorial uptown June 4 - Chad Davis
MN News

Review reveals body cam video from aftermath of Winston Smith shooting

While no video of the shooting exists, an officer captured some video immediately afterward.

classroom mask
MN News

Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in neck

The thief then ran into the good Samaritan while driving off.

Screen Shot 2021-10-13 at 3.17.46 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota family learns their baby has extremely rare, fatal disease

The baby's mother is hoping to provide her son with the best life possible.

unsplash - water close-up
MN Weird

Sheriff: Human jaw bone found near Staples is 'ancient,' not recent

It was one of four bones found by a group of people over the summer.

Fargo sex offender grinder - north dakota site
MN News

Police: Armed sex offender wanders into 2 Fargo homes

Nobody was injured and the man was eventually located via a GPS ankle monitor.

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Wild season opener Friday night isn't on regular TV

Friday's game is one of five games that will be streamed this season.

polar bear como zoo
Minnesota Life

Young polar bear joining the celebration at Como Zoo

The bear is part of a new Burr on Fur program that will help wild polar bears.

Gaffigan-foxworthy-side-by-side
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy recording MN shows for Netflix

The streaming giant will film their upcoming performances for future stand-up specials.

Giant Beaver fossil
Minnesota Life

Minnesotans vote for giant beaver to become official state fossil

The Science Museum held a vote, which the extinct, 200-pound beaver won.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-25 at 9.09.14 PM
MN News

Minnesota boy diagnosed with rare tick-borne disease

The boy is believed to have contracted the disease from a tick in the Buffalo area.

Niemann-Pick Type C
MN News

Toddler's life hangs in balance as drug for rare disease is set to be discontinued

"Our kids will die without their medicine," says a fundraiser started by NPC moms.

Minnesota Life

Minnesota leads the US in cases of a rare, deadly tick-borne disease

The disease can cause swelling of the brain and often proves fatal.

Marshall Bader
Minnesota Life

MN continues huge show of support after death of beloved hockey player

Marshall Bader died in an accident at his family's farm.

Dalton tornado
MN News

Fundraiser for family of young man killed in Minnesota tornado

The victim was working in a shop when the tornado hit, according to the GoFundMe.

Screen Shot 2020-12-02 at 9.21.08 AM
Minnesota Life

Baby steals the show in Minnesota family's viral TikTok video

Definitely busting out that wobbly baby move at the next party...

Minnesota Life

A Minnesota baby was born at 11:11 on 11/11

The baby girl was born at United and Children's Minnesota in St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2021-05-18 at 9.18.48 PM
MN News

Baby girl found safe after reported abduction in Brooklyn Center

The 5-month-old girl was allegedly abducted Tuesday afternoon.