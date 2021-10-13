Minnesota family learns their baby has extremely rare, fatal disease

A Minnesota mother is asking for help after learning that her baby boy is suffering from a deadly disease.

Kianna McBride found out June 30 her then 7-month-old baby, Dallas, was diagnosed with Canavan Disease, which is an extremely rare neurological syndrome that usually presents when infants are between 3-6 months old.

According to McBride, there are only 300-500 documented cases of Canavan Disease in the world. The disorder is deadly, with McBride saying doctors informed her that children with the disease are likely to die in infancy or early childhood.

McBride launched a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to help her family – Dallas' father and three sisters – provide Dallas with the best life possible.

"Donations will go towards his medical expenses and other necessities that are deemed medically unnecessary (handicap vehicle for his wheelchair, ramp to access our home), lost wages, and MAKING MEMORIES that we can cherish as a family."

Dallas is already suffering from symptoms caused by the disorder. McBride says it is expected that her son will experience "seizures, blindness, difficulty eating solids or swallowing liquids, an abnormal increase in muscle stiffness which will lead to his inability to move voluntarily."

At 10 months old, Dallas cannot sit, crawl or roll over. He struggles to control his head and in the past month the rapid disease progression has led to vision loss and "uncontrollable tensing and stiffening of his muscles."

Through it all, McBride says Dallas, despite frustrations of not having control of his body, finds a way to smile and laugh, described his attitude as genuine, pure and contagious.

"We don’t know how much time we have with him or how fast this disease will progress. We just know that one day, far too soon, god is going to bring Dallas to heaven, and we will be faced with the unimaginable pain of saying goodbye to our only son and baby brother," McBride wrote.

"This family is devastated, my girls are devastated, and we need your help making the absolute BEST of the time we have on earth with our precious little boy."

To donate, click here.