Minnesota family officially named tallest in the world

The Trapp family, who hail from Esko, have been confirmed as the tallest family in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed Wednesday.

The family’s five members average just over 6’8”.

Adam Trapp, the youngest sibling, is 7’3”, while the oldest sibling, Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield, is 6’8," while middle sibling, Molly Steede, is 6’6”.

Their mother, Krissy Trapp, is the shortest at 6’3”, while their father, Scott Trapp, is 6’8”

The family was measured for the title by an orthopedics doctor at Essentia Health in December of 2020, according to Guinness Book of World Records.

After three separate measures were averaged out for each family member, they learned they had officially become the new title holders.

"My sister called the family up to tell us that we officially got the record. Everyone was excited about it, and it was almost hard to believe,” Adam Trapp said.

Unsurprisingly, Adam and Savanna were basketball players in school, while Molly opted for volleyball.

Adam said that he saw his biggest height boost in the summer between 7th and 8th Grades.

"I think I grew from like 6'1" to, like, 7' in that time," he said.

Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield said the worst thing about being tall is "all of the injuries."

"I cannot tell you how many times I've hit my head on things, like doorways, ceiling fans, hanging lights. I've had so many injuries, I've had stitches in my forehead," she said. "Also, going down stairs is hard because you're tall, we have large feet. Stairs are made for tiny feet and I'm going down stairs and have to go down sideways."

Dad Scott Trapp said in the video below: "The best thing about being tall is you can always reach the top shelf at the grocery store."