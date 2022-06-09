MN Food Truck Festival to visit 3 metro cities this summer

The Minnesota Food Truck Festival is set to kick off this summer in three different Twin Cities locations.

The 2022 events will consist of "45 food trucks, live music, cold alcoholic beverages, games for all ages" and a pop-up marketplace from Feed My Starving Children.

The events will take place as follows:

Downtown Hopkins on Mainstreet: Saturday, July 23

Noon to 10 p.m.



First ever food-truck event hosted by the city



Live performances include Jacuzzi Puma, Starlettes Web and Tyte Phitt

Downtown St. Paul at the Union Depot: Saturday, Aug. 6

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Will take place at Parking Lot C, located under the Highway 52 bridge



Live performances include Khalia & Blackwater, Tyte Phitt and Sumo Seven

Downtown Anoka on South 1st Avenue: Saturday, Aug. 20

Noon to 10 p.m.



5th year hosting the event



Live performances include Emily Marrs Band, Coyote Wild and another act yet to be determined

“We are in love with our lineup of food trucks this summer, and very excited to bring the festival to the beautiful city of Hopkins for the first time,” said Jess Jenkins-Fast, event co-organizer.

"Two-thirds of the trucks are unique and one-of-a-kind in their cuisine category such as cheesecake, tea truck, lobster rolls, self-serve fro-yo, paella, Acai bowls, etc. The remaining third, including BBQ and taco trucks, differ from each other in many ways — no two trucks are exactly the same!”

The vendor list includes:

Amish Annie Donuts: Giant, customizable glazed donuts.

Giant, customizable glazed donuts. PJ's Grill: PB&J burgers.

PB&J burgers. Muddy Tiger: Marathi Cuisine.

Marathi Cuisine. Vikings Table: Minnesota influenced menu set in 40' Winnebago with photo booth inside.

Minnesota influenced menu set in 40' Winnebago with photo booth inside. Kabomelette: Breakfast hash dishes in their newly built food truck.

Breakfast hash dishes in their newly built food truck. Northeast Pretzels: Classic fresh-baked pretzels.

Classic fresh-baked pretzels. Smoke Shack: Smoked Birria tacos and quesadillas.

Smoked Birria tacos and quesadillas. The Rustic Chef: Philly cheesesteaks and fried Brussel sprouts.

Philly cheesesteaks and fried Brussel sprouts. Marios Italian Kitchen: Porchetta Mac & Cheese, Cavatappi Mac & Cheese, and Tortellini.

Porchetta Mac & Cheese, Cavatappi Mac & Cheese, and Tortellini. Mama's Taco Truck: Tex-Mex tacos, fajitas, burritos, and more.

Tex-Mex tacos, fajitas, burritos, and more. Cones n Creams: Hand-scooped ice cream.

Those planning to attend should also consider bringing their dogs. All events will include "doggie stations with artificial turf, water bowls, a canine kiddie pool, and treats."

The festival was for years held in its original spot of Uptown, Minneapolis, but organizers have now expanded to multiple metro locations.