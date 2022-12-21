Minnesota girl donates Tooth Fairy money to senior living home

An 8-year-old Minnesota girl has donated her Tooth Fairy money to a Woodbury senior living home to make sure residents are receiving the essentials this holiday season.

Kylie Melton, of Mahtomedi, was given $10 from the Tooth Fairy after losing her front teeth and a bottom tooth. She decided to put it towards a fundraiser her family has held for the past three years, supplying toiletries and other essentials to the Woodbury Senior Living home at 7012 Lake Rd.

Her mother, Nicole Melton, told Bring Me The News her daughter has always been so "caring and helpful."

"She also told me, 'Mom, if I was ever given $100 I would donate it all to people in need,'" Melton said.

The assisted living community posted its gratitude on Facebook.

"How special is this young lady? Kylie, Mike, Nicole, relatives and friends — thank you so much. Merry Christmas and thanks for making ours much brighter," the post reads.

Donations at Woodbury senior living facility Courtesy of Woodbury Senior Living 13 Gallery 13 Images

The family has been dedicated to helping the facility but COVID-19 made things a bit more challenging.

"She was super excited to finally get to meet the residents in person this year because the last two years she couldn't because of COVID, and she definitely has a very big heart for only being 8 years old," Kylie's mother said.

"She has always wanted to be a doctor or a veterinarian because she wants to help people or animals one day," Melton added. She noted Kylie's teachers always inform them how caring and thoughtful she is with her classmates.

Kylie's cousins also made homemade cards to give out to everyone living at the facility.