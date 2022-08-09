Skip to main content
Minnesota Harvest apple farm to open under new owners this month

New food and attractions are in store for this season's fall fun.

Courtesy of Minnesota Harvest on Facebook.

One of the largest pick-your-own apple orchards in Minnesota will reopen this month under new owners. 

Ferguson's Orchards — which boasts being the largest apple producer between the Rocky Mountains and Lake Michigan — has acquired Minnesota Harvest, a longtime orchard and fall attraction on the outskirts of the Twin Cities metro in Jordan. 

"Ferguson’s Orchards will combine its intimate family-owned operation and innovative approach to the farming business to preserve the rich history and charm of Minnesota Harvest, all while adding fun new family attractions, delicious culinary experiences, and holiday shopping to more traditional fall farm activities like apple and pumpkin picking," the owners announced Monday. 

Minnesota Harvest is set to open for the fall fun season on Saturday, Aug. 13 with a host of new attractions, including a corn maze, wagon rides, farm animals, cow train, corn pit, tractors, apple cannons and a spinning apple ride, according to Ferguson's Orchards.

Additional bakery offerings and a farm-to-table menu will also be new this season. 

Fare includes apple cider donuts, cheese curbs, soups, chilis, French fries, chicken tenders, mini corn dogs, bacon and cheddar tater tots and the "Ferguson's Mac Bowl", which combines pulled pork, apples and barbecue sauce with mac and cheese. 

Orchard admission this year includes a free season pass, according to the Minnesota Harvest website. 

Ferguson's Orchards has three other apple orchards in the Upper Midwest: in Galesville and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and at Pepin Heights in Minnesota.

