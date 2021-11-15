Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market
Publish date:

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.
Author:

Needpix.com

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

The Minnesota housing market continued to slow in October, marking a return to a more typical seasonal slowdown in the state, Minnesota Realtors said

According to the real estate group's latest report, closed sales in October dropped 16.2% to 8,713 compared to October 2020. That, along with the number of homes for sale, which was down 18.6%, reflects the shift to a more typical market than what homebuyers and sellers have seen for months. 

“The extraordinary number of closed sales we saw in October 2020 was really a historic outlier. This month’s numbers are more closely aligned with expectations for the fall,” Minnesota Realtors CEO Chris Galler said in a statement. “Buyers who are still in the market are highly motivated to close, and willing to pay more. Interest rates remain low, so if the overall rate of inflation in the economy at large is kept in check, we will likely see resurging closed sales in the spring.”

Related [Oct. 19]: The crazy Twin Cities housing market is showing signs of slowing down

Minnesota Realtors said the market slowed in October in 11 of the 13 regions, with only regions in northwestern Minnesota seeing single-digit increases, while the seven-county Tin Cities metro saw closed home sales fall 17.3% compared to October 2020.  

Oct21HR

Some other findings from the statewide report: 

  • Median sales price increased 8.2% to $308,500
  • Average sales price increased 5.8% to $354,686
  • New listings decreased 10.2% to 8,428
  • Pending sales decreased 10.6% to 7,994
  • Days on the market decreased 23.1% to 30 days
  • Homes for sale decreased 18.6% to 11,696

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN directory

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer stops press conference to answer call from Deion Sanders

When "Prime Time" calls, you pick up the phone.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Students, staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through WI middle school

The strong smell at the school caused illness and "physical discomfort."

north high school north st paul google street view
MN News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to Twin Cities high school

The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 2.22.44 PM
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards City Edition Timberwolves jerseys sell out immediately

Do you think there's a fan favorite in Minnesota?

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN Property

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 counties with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 1.02.22 PM
MN Food & Drink

List of Twin Cities restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

There's no shortage of options for those looking for alternatives to cooking.

unsplash - food delivery CROP edit
MN News

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.

dennis peterson - minnetonka schools
MN News

Longtime Minnetonka schools superintendent is retiring

The School Board will begin looking for a new superintendent this summer.

msp airport security tsa
MN News

Charges: Man threatened to kill TSA agents at MSP, headbutted TVs, stripped

The man is accused of threatening TSA agents, stripping naked and headbutting TV screens.

Related

Pixabay - keys home house
MN Property

Latest data show Minnesota's housing market is still crazy

Demand continues to outpace supply, and sales prices are at historic highs.

3530 Washington, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP
MN Property

House? Cozy. Price? Affordable. Location? Problematic

The single-family home is currently for sale.

House for sale
MN Property

Median house prices in Twin Cities pass $300,000 for first time

However, there was a significant slump in new listings resulting from COVID-19.

House for sale
MN Property

Zillow to start making offers on Twin Cities homes based off its 'Zestimates'

The Twin Cities property market is seriously hot right now.

oak haven 1
MN Property

Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

The home offers privacy and wildlife from the woods to the gardens and meadows.

open house real estate
MN Property

Minnesota realtors to host in-person open houses again

Minnesota Realtors has put out guidelines for safe open houses.

House for sale
MN Property

Despite pandemic, Twin Cities housing market set records in 2020

Sales were up 7.7% in 2020 compared to the year before.

House 9
MN Property

Gallery: After modern makeover, 'Hogwarts House' is back on the market

The home has a listing price of $2.7 million.