Skip to main content
Minnesota's Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward, claim $66.9M in cash

Minnesota's Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward, claim $66.9M in cash

The winning ticket sold April 12 at Holiday Stationstores in Ramsey.

Courtesy of Minnesota Lottery.

The winning ticket sold April 12 at Holiday Stationstores in Ramsey.

A Minnesota couple is looking forward to retirement now that they've claimed the state's first Mega Millions jackpot worth $110 million. 

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Lottery revealed the anonymous prize winners had come forward and opted for the cash option, claiming roughly $66.9 million.

The couple's love story, and lottery story, both began 30 years ago. 

"On April 17, 1990, the day the first Minnesota Lottery scratch tickets were sold, the future lottery millionaires shared a pizza and played scratch tickets on their first date," the Minnesota Lottery reports. 

"Ms. Lottery Winner" went to work as usual the next day, but barely got any work done, the state reports.The couple said their immediate plans are "typical" and they'd like to purchase a house and a car, and travel. 

The winners now hold the largest lottery prize won in Minnesota since the passage of the state's anonymity law. 

The Holiday Stationstores in Ramsey, where the winning ticket sold, earned a $50,000 bonus. 

Since 1990, the lottery has generated more than $3.6 billion for Minnesota programs and environmental conservation. 

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Next Up

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's Mega Millions jackpot winners claim $66.9M in cash

The winning ticket sold April 12 at Holiday Stationstores in Ramsey.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

8th Grader charged with Lily Peters murder, intended to 'rape and kill' her

The district judge set the suspect's bond at $1 million.

Flickr - Minneapolis police May 27 2020 officer less lethal weapon - Chad Davis
MN News

State investigation of MPD: Here's what happens next

Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero explains the path forward.

Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 1.03.08 PM
WI News

WI couple electrocuted while attempting art trend popular on social media

The deaths were initially described as unexplained.

279299466_297527765902308_1357971192391844332_n
MN News

State of emergency declared in Beltrami County due to damaging floods

"This picture was submitted by Angie Estey showing the Nelson Dam Road completely under water [Monday]. Many roads are like this," the department said.

Minneapolis police, protester
MN News

Human rights report finds MPD engages in racist, discriminatory practices

The wide-ranging report found that some officers and supervisors disproportionately target Black individuals, use covert social media accounts to criticize elected officials, and regularly use racist and sexist language.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 27

Here's the latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 9.42.56 AM
MN News

Bridge closed as Sturgeon River rises in St. Louis County

Several feet of snow has fallen during the snowy season in northeast Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Pixabay - pistol holster handgun
MN News

Man dies after gun goes off 'accidentally,' striking him in head

The 64-year-old's identity has not yet been released.

245160433_1298100300661880_2952817793773167852_n
Minnesota Life

Gallery: 'World's biggest' bounce house theme park coming to Twin Cities

The touring extravaganza is stopping in the west metro this spring.

Jamal Adan
MN News

Two men charged with murder in fentanyl death of Eagan teen

Hunter Carlson, 16, died on January 27, 2021.

Related

USATSI_11495918
Minnesota Life

Minnesotan wins $106 million Mega Millions jackpot

It's the first time the jackpot has ever been won in Minnesota.

Jeffery Love - winner
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's $21.6 million lottery winner comes forward

The Elk River resident had the ticket in his glovebox.

Minnesota Life

Minnesota gas station sold lottery ticket worth $1.8 million

A Holiday store in Buffalo sold the winning ticket.

Minnesota Life

Winning ticket sold in $522M Mega Millions drawing

Someone in Minnesota won $1 million.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

$1M-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Twin Cities

A Cub Foods in Arden Hills had the winning ticket.

Minnesota Life

Feeling lucky? Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is the 6th largest ever

Take a shot at a chance to win $422 million?

Kodjo-Ayewonou-web
Minnesota Life

Coon Rapids man bought winning Mega Millions ticket in Eden Prairie

He said he'd been praying for more money to help with a charitable endeavor.

Minnesota Life

No Mega Millions winner pushes jackpot over $650 million

It's the second largest jackpot in history.