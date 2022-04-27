Minnesota's Mega Millions jackpot winners claim $66.9M in cash

A Minnesota couple is looking forward to retirement now that they've claimed the state's first Mega Millions jackpot worth $110 million.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Lottery revealed the anonymous prize winners had come forward and opted for the cash option, claiming roughly $66.9 million.

The couple's love story, and lottery story, both began 30 years ago.

"On April 17, 1990, the day the first Minnesota Lottery scratch tickets were sold, the future lottery millionaires shared a pizza and played scratch tickets on their first date," the Minnesota Lottery reports.

"Ms. Lottery Winner" went to work as usual the next day, but barely got any work done, the state reports.The couple said their immediate plans are "typical" and they'd like to purchase a house and a car, and travel.

The winners now hold the largest lottery prize won in Minnesota since the passage of the state's anonymity law.

The Holiday Stationstores in Ramsey, where the winning ticket sold, earned a $50,000 bonus.

Since 1990, the lottery has generated more than $3.6 billion for Minnesota programs and environmental conservation.

