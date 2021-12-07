Minnesota native named to NASA's new astronaut class

Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Minnesota native is one of NASA's newest astronaut candidates
Publish date:

Minnesota native is one of NASA's newest astronaut candidates

When he's done training, he could be sent to the space station or the moon.
Author:

NASA

When he's done training, he could be sent to the space station or the moon.

A Minnesota native could be among the next NASA astronauts to go to the moon.

Dr. Anil Menon, 45, who was born and raised in Minneapolis, is among the 10 people who've been picked for NASA's new astronaut candidate class, marking the first such group in four years.

He and the other members of his class were picked from a field of more than 12,000 applicants. NASA administrator Bill Nelson introduced the new astronaut class on Monday.

The would-be astronauts report for duty at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston in January 2022 to begin two years of training on things like operating and maintaining the International Space Station, training on spacewalks, developing robotics skills, operating a training jet and Russian language skills.

When they're done with training, they could be assigned to missions that involve research aboard the space station or be sent on deep space missions to the moon, among other assignments. 

“We’ve made many giant leaps throughout the last 60 years, fulfilling President Kennedy’s goal of landing a man on the moon,” said Johnson center Director Vanessa Wyche. “Today we reach further into the stars as we push forward to the Moon once again and on to Mars with NASA’s newest astronaut candidate class.”

According to NASA, Menon is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force and a practicing emergency medicine doctor with fellowship training in wilderness and aerospace medicine. 

He graduated from St. Paul Academy in St. Paul in 1995 and went on to get his bachelor's degree in neurobiology at Harvard University in 1999. He then got a master's in mechanical engineering and a doctor of medicine from Stanford University, among other degrees. He has board certification in aerospace medicine and emergency medicine.

Menon is no stranger to space flights. He was SpaceX's first flight surgeon on the company's first flight with humans to space. And before that, he served NASA as the crew flight surgeon on various expeditions that took astronauts to the space station, including spending time in Russia. 

In addition to helping with missions to space, he responded as an emergency doctor to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and the 2015 earthquake in Nepal. 

The addition of the 10 members of the 2021 astronaut candidate class brings the total number of astronauts NASA has selected since 1959 to 360. This year's class was the first year NASA required candidates to have a master's degree in a STEM field.

You can read more about Menon and the other nine astronaut candidates here

Next Up

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with injury

The Hopkins native was hurt during Sunday's matchup with Notre Dame.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Vikings' defense could get reinforcements against Steelers

Several starters could return for a critical Thursday night matchup.

Mercer ATV accident fundraiser
MN News

High schooler in coma, fighting for his life after ATV crash

Family members found the teen on the ground and unresponsive.

Nolan Sprengeler - muskie record - nov 2021
Minnesota Life

Angler officially breaks 64-year-old state muskie record

The muskellunge he caught on Nov. 22 weighed a whopping 55 pounds, 14 ounces.

coronavirus, ICU, covid-19 hospital, doctor
MN Coronavirus

4th teen COVID-19 death reported in MN is the 2nd in as many weeks

All four teenage COVID-19 deaths in the state have been reported in the past two months.

Anil Menon
Travel

Minnesota native named to NASA's new astronaut class

When he's done training, he could be sent to the space station or the moon.

broadway pizza interior facebook
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Original Broadway Pizza auctioning off everything

Get your hands on some classic Broadway signage, train-themed decor and more.

Christine Beeson
MN News

Ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis reported missing

She was last seen December 1.

art shanty projects
TV, Movies and The Arts

Art Shanty Projects to return to Lake Harriet this winter

The festival has made some creative changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

After 'extraordinary' revenue growth, MN projects $7.7B surplus

But finance officials note there is still "significant risk" due to economic uncertainty.

amelia huffman
MN News

Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman named interim chief of the Minneapolis PD

She lives in Uptown and has been with the MPD for 27 years.

Related

MN Lifestyle

Hair-raising video: Minnesota astronaut shampoos in space

MN News

New class of astronaut trainees includes White Bear Lake man

MN Weather

NASA reveals infrared replay of polar vortex invading MN

Mark Vande Hei
MN News

MN astronaut forced to shelter on space station after Russia blows up satellite

The crew was forced to shelter as the ISS passed through a debris field caused by Russia blowing up a satellite.

the wolf house
Travel

This is the most 'wish-listed' Airbnb in Minnesota

The Wolf House's walls are covered in painted murals and rocks.

Screen Shot 2019-09-20 at 4.48.04 PM
MN Weird

NASA's Boeing 747-mounted telescope makes a stop at MSP

It drew quite a crowd to the MSP viewing area.

midwest rail
Travel

Twin Cities plays key role in new Midwest rail plan

The 40-year plan would mean 24 trips daily between the Twin Cities and Chicago.

Minnesota Life

Astronaut, Nobel Prize winners in town to inspire young innovators

They'll speak to thousands of students and researchers.