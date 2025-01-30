Minnesota Orchestra had $3.8 million deficit last season despite record revenue

The Minnesota Orchestra, the largest nonprofit performing arts organization in the state, announced an operating loss of $3.8 million for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

The orchestra's revenues for the year totaled $38.7 million against operating expenses of $42.6 million. However, it reached its highest-ever annual fund donations total at $10 million and highest earned revenue at $11.6 million. The latter figure is a 22% increase over the previous year.

The rising revenue figures arrived during Thomas Søndergård's first season as the Music Director of the orchestra. He's the 11th in the orchestra's history.

The Minnesota Orchestra with Music Director Thomas Søndergård Courtesy of the Minnesota Orchestra

The operating report, which spans the season from September 2023 through August 2024, notes the loss of federal pandemic-era grants contributed to the loss. It was the organization's first season since 2020 without support from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

"Our financial results tell the story of an organization that is still climbing back from the pandemic and also achieving key mileposts," interim President and CEO Brent Assink says. "Though our fundraising totals were high, we were not able to make up those PPP funds and ended with a deficit. On the bright side, the Orchestra saw more contributions to its annual fund than ever before, partly due to the tremendous generosity of our Board of Directors, and it achieved record levels of earned revenue too.”

Assink, a former President of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, assumed the role in August when former CEO Michele Miller Burns left to take the reins of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Søndergård's first season was marked by collaborations with performers like pianist Yuja Wang and local rapper Nur-D, as well as the completion of its recordings of 10 Mahler symphonies and new education programs.

Søndergård has already received acclaim for his first (and part of his second) season at the helm, taking over for Osmo Vänskä, who led the orchestra from 2022 through the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. The record revenue levels are largely the result of rentals and ticket sales, with 75% paid capacity on the season and 83% total capacity, per the Star Tribune.