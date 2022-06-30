Skip to main content
Minnesota radio legend Tom Barnard set to leave KQRS

Barnard says he's not retiring.

Cumulus Media

After 36 years on the 92.5 KQRS morning show, Tom Barnard is set to turn off the microphone at the Golden Valley-based radio station one last time later this year.

Barnard, 71, hinted Wednesday that a big station announcement was coming, and on Thursday he broke the news that his final show at the Cumulus Media-owned radio station will be Friday, Dec. 23. 

After his show, he talked about his decision further on The Tom Barnard Podcast

"I'm leaving, I'm not retiring," Barnard made clear, though he didn't say what will come after his final show two days before Christmas. 

Barnard has been at KQRS since 1986 and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2017, a year later entering the Pavek Museum for Minnesota broadcasters. 

“Hometown hero Tom Barnard has defined morning radio stardom for the better part of many Minnesotans’ lifetimes. He is the mastermind behind tens of thousands of hours of laughter, irreverence and thought-provoking conversation. We thank Tom for the glory he has brought KQRS during his remarkable run," reads a statement from the station. 

More to come. 

