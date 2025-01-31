Minnesota restaurant openings & closings for January 2025

The sudden closure of Revival was one of the restaurant stories in the headlines this month.

A brand new cat café, a family-owned pasta bar and plenty of new places to try something sweet have arrived in the Twin Cities recently.

As restaurant-goers tried something new in the new year, the first weeks of 2025 also brought a wave of notable restaurant closures.

Here's a list of the latest restaurant openings and closings in Minnesota:

Openings

Bar Siena (1601 Mainstreet, Hopkins): Chef Rhett Roberts' family-owned pasta bar is the newest addition to downtown Hopkins' bustling dining scene. Read more here.

Catzen Coffee (1416 Grand Avenue, St. Paul): The new cat café offers a feline-free coffee shop and a separate den, where guests can enjoy time with Catzen's permanent residents - such as the hefty Maine Coon, Big Joe. Read more here.

EGGFLIP/SUSHIFLIP (The Market at Malcolm Yards, Minneapolis): Deep-fried sushi rolls, Korean-style egg sandwiches, poke bowls and other Asian-inspired cuisine is the focus of Minneapolis' newest food hall eatery. Read more here.

Courtesy of EGGFLIP/SUSHIFLIP.

Indigo Açaí Bowls (2571 Clare Lane Northeast Suite 101, Rochester): Indigo Açaí Bowls, which got its start with a solar-powered food truck, has opened its first brick-and-mortar location. Read more here.

Las Delicias de Frida (2904 Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis): A new Lyn-Lake neighborhood eatery specializes in Mexican-inspired treats and snacks, including refreshers, popsicles, sorbet, ice cream, waffle ice cream, smoothies, Doritacos, and more. Read more here.

Market Grille (All Hy-Vee locations): Hy-Vee is bringing back Market Grille restaurants and rolling out a new menu as it replaces its in-store Wahlburgers. Read more here.

Mr. Waffle Dessert (360 West Market, Mall of America): Bubble waffles, taiyaki and other sweet, street food-style treats are the focus of the mall's newest ice cream shop. Read more here.

Mr. Waffle Dessert's "Green & Red" is stuffed with green tea ice cream, red beans and topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Closings

Bank (88 South Sixth Street, Minneapolis): The Westin in downtown Minneapolis has shuttered its longtime steakhouse, Bank. A new restaurant is expected to debut this spring. Read more here.

Breakfast Barn (451 Division Street, Millville): Small town Millville lost a local business with the unexpected closure of the Breakfast Barn restaurant this month. The owners cited "unfortunate circumstances." Read more here.

Forge and Foundry Distillery (223 Main Street North, Stillwater): The small craft distillery, which opened four-and-a-half years ago across from Hotel Crosby on Main Street, has closed. Read more here.

Ho Ting (1380 Duckwood Drive, Eagan): Ho Ting, a longtime Chinese takeout staple in Eagan, has closed as the owners prepare to open a new Mexican restaurant. Read more here.

The Machine Shed (8515 Hudson Boulevard North #8702, Lake Elmo): The Machine Shed, a massive restaurant offering farm-fresh Midwestern-style comfort food, has closed after 24 years in business. Read more here.

Mankato Brewery (1119 Center Street, North Mankato): A staple of the North Mankato and Mankato communities shut down this month after 12 years in business. Read more here.

Revival (four locations): All four locations of the acclaimed fried chicken restaurant Revival closed suddenly and permanently Jan. 19. Read more here.

Wuollet Bakery (3608 West 50th Street, Minneapolis): Wuollet Bakery's flagship bakery at 50th and France has closed and the building has been sold. Read more here.