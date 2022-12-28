Minnesota TV and radio legend Mark Rosen announces engagement

Mark Rosen, the former WCCO sports director and current KFAN personality, has announced his engagement to Karin Nelson, the chief legal officer for the Minnesota Vikings.

Rosen announced the engagement on his Twitter page Tuesday evening, saying Nelson "has brought pure joy back into my life and heart."

Rosen announced that he and Nelson were dating this past May, with Rosen saying he asked himself "about the kind of life I wanted" after four years of grieving.

His wife, Denise, died from glioblastoma in August 2021, after being diagnosed with the brain cancer in 2018.

The engagement between Rosen and Nelson happened on the same day fellow KFAN personality Paul "Meatsauce" Lambert proposed to his partner, Kelly Kristo.

"As someone once said, you can’t make it up. Two proposals 15 minutes apart last Friday with zero idea what me or Paul was going to do," Rosen tweeted.