Skip to main content
Minnesota State Fair 2022: Best food options for those on special diets

Minnesota State Fair 2022: Best food options for those on special diets

Vegetarian? Vegan? Paleo? Gluten-free? Keto? The Minnesota State Fair has you covered.

Haley Nelson

Vegetarian? Vegan? Paleo? Gluten-free? Keto? The Minnesota State Fair has you covered.

Going to the fair when you have food restrictions or are following a specific diet can be challenging. Fair food is heavy on the meat, the dairy, the breading, the oil, and the carbs.

But this isn’t the Minnesota State Fair of 1990.

This is the gastronomically inclusive Minnesota State Fair of 2022.

For those of you seeking gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto or paleo foods that taste amazing – you’re in great hands thanks to the innovative food vendors at the State Fair.

We’ve put together a food guide to help you find some delicious foods that meet your specific requirements.

But first, two disclaimers:

  • We did not confirm the ingredients used with the food vendors listed, below. Please check with the vendor to ensure that the food item is appropriate for your dietary restrictions.
  • This is not an exhaustive list. Many food booths have options that fit special diets.

Here are our picks:

Gluten-Free options

Auntie M's Gluten Free

So many fair foods are battered and fried – an automatic no for those following a gluten-free diet.

Thankfully, Auntie M’s Gluten Free serves fair favorites like gluten-free funnel cakes, corn dogs, and cheese curds.

New vendor Arepa Bar (in the Food Building) serves three gluten-free arepas (baked Venezuelan-style corn pockets) – and one of them is also vegan.

One of the new foods this year, tirokroketes from Dino’s Gyros is gluten-free. These fried balls contain a mix of cheeses with Greek seasoning, are rolled in gluten-free panko breadcrumbs, and deep fried.

The ginger-apricot scone from French Meadow Bakery & Café was an unexpected and delightful find.

We grabbed on our way out of the fair – after a day of eating – and couldn’t put it down!

The Corn Roast is, naturally, also gluten-free.

Vegetarian options

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 1.57.40 PM

There are plentiful meat-free options at the fair. Nearly every food vendor has something to offer vegetarians.

One of our favorite vendors selling great vegetarian options is Baba’s. The hummus bowls at Baba’s are great on so many levels. They’re substantial and affordable. And many of their bowls are sans meat and contain a lot of tasty, flavorful ingredients. 

Here are some of their vegetarian options:

  • Falafelicious: falafel, fried eggplant, chickpeas, pickled cabbage, Arabic pickles, tahini, sumac
  • Dill & curd: dill pickle hummus, dill pickles, cheese curds, crispy onions
  • Creamy dreamy traditional: warm chickpeas, herbs, pine nuts, olive oil

The entire menu at new food vendor Nautical Bowls is both vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and plant-based. We loved the Nauti Bowl because it was refreshing and light – a nice break from the heavier fried foods of the fair.

IMG_9081

Vegan options

Poultrygeist at The Herbivorous Butcher.

Poultrygeist at The Herbivorous Butcher.

There are so many vegan options at the fair – this list barely scratches the surface:

The Herbivorous Butcher’s presence at the fair is great news for vegans. Their two vegan entrees are the Poultrygeist and the Steak-xorcist.

Coco-Nuts bowl from Baba’s contains hazelnut chocolate hummus, chocolate chips, hazelnuts, shredded coconut and bananas, and powdered sugar pita puffs.

"Meat" balls and marinara at French Meadow Bakery.

"Meat" balls and marinara at French Meadow Bakery.

Daryl’s Dog House serves a vegan corn dog.

French Meadow has two new vegan entrees this year: Earth Sliders (fried "chicken" sandwich) and "meat" balls and marinara.

Related: Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new foods

Related: Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new food vendors

Related: Minnesota State Fair 2022: Finding the best breakfasts

Related: When is the least busy day to go to the State Fair?

Paleo & Keto Options

State Fair food

Pork chop on a stick from Carousel BBQ.

Those following grain-free, dairy-free, sugar-free diets may have a harder time finding good picks at the fair than, say, vegetarians or vegans. But there are plenty of grilled and smoked meat options that work for paleo and keto diets:

The Hangar is one of a few places that sell turkey legs at the fair. They also sell bacon-wrapped pork belly ($15).

Carousel BBQ serves turkey legs ($18) and pork chop on a stick ($10) that looked and smelled absolutely delicious.

Here are some other options that may fit paleo or keto diets:

  • Fresh fruits and grilled peaches at The Produce Exchange
  • The firecracker shrimp stuffed avocado at The Hideaway Speakeasy
  • The giant pickle-on-a-stick at Fried Pickles
  • Olives on a stick at St. Martin’s Olives in the International Bazaar
State Fair food

Next Up

State Fair special diets
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: Best food options for those on special diets

Vegetarian? Vegan? Paleo? Gluten-free? Keto? The Minnesota State Fair has you covered.

Pixabay bike wheel
MN News

Authorities ID girl, 8, stuck and killed while riding bike in Prior Lake

The crash remains under investigation.

0
Minnesota Life

Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11

Explore this year's events.

6874514374_277eba4039_b
MN Music and Radio

Duran Duran will not reschedule Minnesota show

The outdoor show was canceled due to bad storms a week prior.

image
MN News

Man standing on tracks killed by Amtrak train near Clear Lake

The victim has not yet been identified.

Federal court house
MN News

Five men now sentenced in connection to string of St. Paul carjackings

A sixth defendant has also been charged and is in custody.

Best breakfasts state fair
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: Finding the best breakfasts

Getting to the fair early is usually a good idea to avoid the crowds.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds

Welch Charities President Arturo Eguia is also permanently banned from operating a charity.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 7.37.58 AM
MN News

Patient who escaped St. Peter facility is found

Police have issued a public appeal to find the 31-year-old.

State Fair new vendors
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new food vendors

Food writer Haley Nelson has the latest from the state fairgrounds.

fire truck
MN News

Woman found dead inside burning North St. Paul apartment

An investigation into the cause of the fire, and the cause of the victim's death, are underway.

State Fair new foods
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new foods

Our food writer Haley Nelson picks out her favorite new dishes at the State Fair.

Related

State Fair new vendors
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new food vendors

Food writer Haley Nelson has the latest from the state fairgrounds.

State Fair new foods
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new foods

Our food writer Haley Nelson picks out her favorite new dishes at the State Fair.

Best breakfasts state fair
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: Finding the best breakfasts

Getting to the fair early is usually a good idea to avoid the crowds.

State Fair 2022 new foods (1)
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: 38 new foods, 8 new vendors announced for 2022 Minnesota State Fair

It's the annual reveal.

minnesota state fair
MN Food & Drink

State Fair taster event with 30+ food and drink vendors returns in May

'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair' will return to the fairgrounds in the lead-up to Memorial Day.

2NewVendorsSteakCheeseCurdsStateFair
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair adds 2 new food vendors

The fair will feature 38 new foods and 10 new vendors in 2022.

Vegan and vegetarian choices
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2021: The best vegetarian and vegan options

Our food writer Haley Nelson has identified some top meat-free options.

Pitbull
MN Music and Radio

Pitbull feat. Iggy Azalea to play Grandstand at 2022 State Fair

The Latin megastar will play the opening Sunday.