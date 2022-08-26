Skip to main content
Minnesota State Fair 2022: Finding the best breakfasts

Getting to the fair early is usually a good idea to avoid the crowds.

Haley Nelson

If you’ve only ever gone to the Minnesota State Fair in the afternoon or evening, you’re missing out on some pretty delicious breakfast options.

While technically the gates of the Minnesota State Fair open at 7:00 a.m., you may not find all of the breakfast foods available until 8:00 (when the Food Building opens) or 9:00 (when most everything at the fair is officially open).

Given how the fairgrounds are relatively quiet those first few hours of the day, it's definitely worth getting there early and sampling some of the fare on offer.

Here are our picks for delicious breakfast items at the fair:

Blue Moon Dine-In-Theater

Blue Moon

Location: Northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street

This dine-in restaurant serves an impressive array of breakfast items, including andouille breakfast sandwiches, blueberry, strawberry or chocolate chip waffles, cheesy hash browns, monkey bread, and a "hangover" breakfast sandwich.

Hansen’s Foods

IMG_9024

Location: North side of Judson Avenue between Stevens & Liggett streets, outside the Horse Barn.

For those who are looking for some traditional breakfast items, check out Hansen’s Foods, which serves up eggs, omelets, bacon and egg sandwiches, hash browns, breakfast sausage corn dogs, and fry bread with cinnamon-sugar.

The Blue Barn

IMG_9029

Location: At West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Breakfast gnocchi ($11.75) is one of the official new foods of the fair. A bed of gnocchi is topped with all the breakfast fixings, including scrambled eggs, bacon, pesto cream, shallots, and a balsamic glaze.

We tried it and thought it was pretty good – though we know it's not been to everyone's tastes (we're looking at you, Racket MN). Nonetheless, it's a unique breakfast option.

The Blue Barn also served French toast bites and chicken in a waffle.

Buni’s Cinnamon Rolls

IMG_9026

Location: Northwest corner of Judson Avenue and Liggett Street

The sweetest, gooiest way to start your day: Grab a plain cinnamon roll ($8) or one that is loaded with pecans ($9) from Buni’s Cinnamon Rolls.

2 Church Dining Halls

Hamline Church Dining Hall

Hamline Church Dining Hall location: North side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets

Salem Lutheran Church Dining Hall: North side of Randall Avenue south of the Progress Center

Calling all early birds: Both the Hamline Church Dining Hall and the Salem Lutheran Church Dining Hall open at 7 a.m. Both are great places to sit down and enjoy a leisurely homemade breakfast.

Hamline serves up breakfast favorites like biscuits and gravy, hash browns, cereal, fruit, muffins, breakfast blueberry pancakes, and the bestselling breakfast: 2 eggs, 2 sausages, and 2 pancakes.

Salem serves breakfast sandwiches, bacon, sausage, pancakes, and Swedish egg coffee.

Coffee!

If you need your morning coffee or a caffeine boost later in the day, various vendors at the fair have you covered:

Many other vendors serve coffee, as well.

