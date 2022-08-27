Minnesota State Fair 2022: Not-so-obvious foods on-a-stick
Are foods served on a stick better than those that aren’t?
When you’re at the Minnesota State Fair, I would argue that the answer is yes!
On-a-stick foods are ideal for moseying around the Minnesota State Fair. When you’re among thousands of fellow fair-goers, walking from attraction to attraction, nothing beats the ease and portability of a food served on a stick.
We decided to explore some perhaps lesser-known foods served on a stick at the fair. We skipped the obvious, like corn dogs, Pronto Pups, egg rolls, and candy bars.
Here are some unique picks that are totally worth trying:
Fried Olives On A Stick
Location: Fried Fruit and Fried Olives stand, West of Nelson Street, just south of the Grandstand
Four different versions of fried olives are available at this stand: Cream cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped, blazin’ jalapeno, and peppadew.
We tried the original cream cheese-stuffed and loved them. Salty,crunchy, and creamy all in one bite!
Fresh Made Nut Rolls
Location: Northeast corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Underwood Street
We saw someone eating a chocolate-covered nut roll and had to buy one ourselves. The nut rolls are made on site, dipped in chocolate, and served on a stick. A great sweet-and-salty treat.
Shrimp On A Stick
Location: West side of Underwood Street, between Carnes and Judson avenues
Several vendors sell shrimp on a stick in different varieties: Grilled, fried, breaded etc. We tried grilled shrimp with garlic butter from Shrimp Shack.
Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new foods
Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new food vendors
Minnesota State Fair 2022: Finding the best breakfasts
Minnesota State Fair 2022: Best food options for those on special diets
The Blue Barn
Location: At West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center
The Nashville hot chicken on a stick has a delicious bite to it and will satisfy your hot southern fried chicken craving at the fair.
Breakfast Sausage In A Waffle On-A-Stick
Location: North side of Randall Avenue at Cosgrove Street, outside of Progress Center
New vendor Waffle Chix sells three different kinds of waffles on a stick: Chicken and sausage in a waffle on a stick, and a brownie on a stick.
We like the sausage option, especially when generously drizzled with maple syrup.