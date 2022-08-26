Skip to main content
Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new food vendors

Food writer Haley Nelson has the latest from the state fairgrounds.

Haley Nelson

This is an exciting year at the Minnesota State Fair for many reasons – but the wide array of new food vendors has us particularly excited.

This year, there are 10 new vendors, serving foods ranging from pizza to root beer; arepas to steak dinners.

I went along on opening day and sampled some of the vendors making their State Fair debuts.

Union Hmong Kitchen

State Fair

Location: At the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner

A welcome addition to the Minnesota State Fair food scene, Union Hmong Kitchen brings the flavors of Hmong cuisine to the masses.

We tried the lemongrass turmeric tofu ($12), served with purple sticky rice (mov) with a trio of seriously flavorful sauces (we requested all three) and pickled vegetables and herbs on the side.

This will easily become a yearly stop for us!

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 10.09.00 PM

The Herbivorous Butcher

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 10.08.55 PM

Location: In the Food Building, west section, south wall

Many are familiar with The Herbivorous Butcher, the 100% vegan butcher shop in Northeast Minneapolis that serves a variety of meat-free “meats” that taste deceptively like the real thing.

Their presence at the fair is a great thing for vegans and non-vegans alike who want to try some seriously delicious food.

We tried the Poultrygiest ($12), a fried chicken dish with sausage gravy, and French-fried onions served on buttery bread.

Gluten-free bread is available.

Rick’s Pizza

IMG_9049

Location: West side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues

Fresh pizza by the slice at the Minnesota State Fair? Count me in. Rick’s Pizza manages to pull off a difficult task: Fresh baked pizza en masse.

We tried the much-anticipated pickle pizza ($9), topped with dill-ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning.

This is the perfect pizza for the fair – a bit over-the-top, but it just works flavor-wise.

Waffle Chix

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 10.09.14 PM

Location: On the north side of Randall Avenue at Cosgrove Street, outside of the Progress Center

Waffles and sausage (or chicken) is a winning taste combination. And new vendor Waffle Chix manages to combine these flavors in a convenient on-a-stick form.

We tried the breakfast sausage in a waffle on a stick ($8), one of three waffle-on-a-stick options.

The waffle component was crispy, hot, and fresh off the iron. With maple syrup drizzled on top, this had the delicious sweet-savory balance.

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 10.09.10 PM

Other New Food Vendors

Make sure to check out the other new food vendors at the fair:

  • Nautical Bowls: In the Food Building, center section, north wall
  • Soul Bowl: In the Food Building, east wall
  • Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips: On the northeast corner of Judson Avenue and Nelson Street
  • Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos: North side of Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets, outside the Sheep & Poultry Barn
  • Midtown Global Market’s Arepa Bar (Available August 31 to September 5 only): In the Taste of the Midtown Global Market Booth at the International Bazaar, east wall
  • Bridge n’ Barrel Root Beer (2 locations): North side of Dan Patch Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets, and on the northwest corner of Carnes Avenue and Underwood Street

