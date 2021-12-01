Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Minnesota State Fair 2022 tickets go on sale at discounted price
These early tickets are $3 cheaper.
Melissa Turtinen

Just in time for the holidays, tickets to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair are now on sale. 

Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning. The tickets are on sale at a discounted price of $13. That's a dollar more than tickets went for during last week's one-day flash sale. 

If you don't take advantage of the pre-sale tickets, the full price tickets will rise to $16 for those aged 12 and over, while tickets for kids ages 5-12 will cost $13. 

You can buy pre-sale tickets here. They are valid for all ages 5 and up. Children under the age of 4 get in free. 

The 2022 State Fair will be held Aug. 25 through Sept. 5. 

The 2021 State Fair saw total attendance drop to just over 1.3 million, which was about 60% of the pre-pandemic attendance at the 2019 Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

