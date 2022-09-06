Minnesota State Fair 2022 was 5th best attended ever

The final attendance figures are in, confirming that the Minnesota State Fair bounced back in a big way in 2022.

After two-pandemic hit years, which saw a total cancelation in 2020 and a COVID-affected event in 2021, people returned to this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together in droves, with the final attendance figure coming in at 1,842,222.

This makes it the 5th biggest attendance in Minnesota State Fair history, and marks a massive jump from 2021, when over 1.3 million attended.

With COVID-19 still an abiding presence across the world, fair organizers didn't expect to hit the heights seen in 2019 when an all-time record of 2,126,551 attended.

But they exceeded the 1.7 million figure they'd predicted before the fair started, with bumper attendance numbers over Labor Day weekend – hitting almost 250,000 on Saturday and over 220,000 on Sunday – boosting the overall total.

The total number might have been higher were it not for bad weather on the first weekend of this year's fair, with early morning rain and evening storms likely reducing visitor numbers on the first Saturday and Sunday, when 157,878 and 161,252 attended respectively, whereas in years past the first weekend attracts closed to 200,000 on each day.

“Our thanks to everyone who visited the State Fair this year,” said the fair’s General Manager Jerry Hammer.

"It was clear from the first moments on opening day that people were more than ready to return home to their State Fair. ‘We really need this’ is what we heard from many very happy people."

"Thanks also to the tens of thousands of people who worked so very hard to make State Fair magic,” he added. “State Fair staff, vendors, exhibitors, agriculturists, youth groups, volunteers and especially our many partners who stepped up to provide public safety and security for the fair."