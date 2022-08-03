Minnesota State Fair adds 2 new food vendors

The Minnesota State Fair announced two new vendors at the fairgrounds this year.

In all, 38 new foods and 10 new vendors will be added for the 2022 event. The newest vendors, both making their fair debut, include Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips and Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos.

More on each vendor added on Tuesday:

Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips

Located on the northeast corner of Judson Ave. and Nelson St.

Steak dinners that feature fresh grilled steak tips, steak pitas, homemade mashed potatoes and fresh brewed iced tea.

Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos

Located outside the south side of the Food Building in the east section

Two varieties offered in a flour tortilla shell.

Original cheese curd taco with diced bratwurst, fried cheddar cheese curds, lettuce and baja sauce.

Box checker cheese curd with diced chicken, bacon, fried cheddar cheese curds, lettuce and ranch sauce.

Other new vendors Bring Me The News previously reported on include:

Arepa Bar

Bridge n' Barrel Root Beer

The Herbivorous Butcher

Nautical Bowls

Rick's Pizza

Soul Bowl

Union Hmong Kitchen

Waffle Chix

This year's Great Minnesota Get-Together will be held Aug. 25 to Labor Day, Sept. 5.

In all, the fair offers more than 500 different food options and over 300 different concession stands.