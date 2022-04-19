Minnesota State Fair announces 4 more Grandstand acts

Correction: An earlier version of this article named Counting Crows' 1993 hit as "Mrs. Jones," when it is in fact "Mr. Jones." We are genuinely mortified by this utter failure in pop history knowledge.

The Minnesota State Fair has announced two more shows for its 2022 Grandstand Series, bringing four acts from the '70s, '80s, and '90s to St. Paul.

The first Friday, Aug. 26, will see Counting Crows – which hit the big time in 1993 with Mr. Jones – bring the Butter Miracle Tour to the Grandstand stage.

Their special guest will be The Wallflowers, the band Jakob Dylan (son of Bob) launched in 1989 and saw success with in the mid-'90s.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. and will cost $51, $41, and $34.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, stadium rock legends REO Speedwagon and Styx will play the Grandstand, along with special guest Levon.

While formed in 1967, REO Speedwagon enjoyed most of its success in the '80s with massive hits including Keep on Loving You and Can't Fight This Feeling.

Styx, like REO Speedwagon, formed in Illinois, enjoyed commercial success in the '70s with hits such as Come Sail Away and Lady.

Tickets for this show also go on sale Friday at 11 a.m., and will cost $51 or $41.

You can buy tickets via Etix here, or call 800-514-3849.

The Grandstand Series is rapidly filling up. Here's the latest lineup: