Minnesota State Fair announces new attractions, exhibits and rides

The Minnesota State Fair will feature new attractions, exhibits and rides in 2022.

Here are some of the additions to the Great Minnesota Get-Together, which begins in 34 days (Aug. 25-Sept. 5).

Blue Ribbon BINGO: Blue Ribbon BINGO will debut at the State Fair this year, with daily sessions beginning at 9 a.m. A session will last around 30 minutes and include five rounds. A pack of five sheets will cost $10, with each sheet containing three cards per game.

Survival: The Exhibition: A new exhibition at the fair, Survival is an immersive experience that “brings together adventure, fun and science.” The exhibition features landscapes including rainforests, mountains and oceans and encourages collaboration and problem-solving, according to an announcement from the State Fair. Admission is free with entry to the fair.

New rides: This year, the fair will feature two new rides: the Iron Dragon Coaster and Music Express. Both are located at Mighty Midway.

In addition to the new features at the fair, existing attractions will also expand. This includes new displays and demonstrations at the fair’s Eco Experience, including one about cellphone recycling, one about repair and reuse and one about protecting loons in the state.

Fairgoers can also compete in creative activity competitions. New this year are the Great Chocolate Cake Contest, Low-to-No Sugar Showdown, Salad Bowl Tournament and Supreme Sourdough Bread Contest.

New livestock events this year include a duck race and miniature and walking horse competitions.

And the fair will also feature 50 new vendors, where fairgoers can find decor, beauty items, food, accessories and more.

To see the full list of what’s new at the fair this year, go here.