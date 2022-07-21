Skip to main content
Minnesota State Fair announces new attractions, exhibits and rides

Minnesota State Fair announces new attractions, exhibits and rides

The annual get-together begins Aug. 25.

Minnesota State Fair

The annual get-together begins Aug. 25.

The Minnesota State Fair will feature new attractions, exhibits and rides in 2022.

Here are some of the additions to the Great Minnesota Get-Together, which begins in 34 days (Aug. 25-Sept. 5). 

Blue Ribbon BINGO: Blue Ribbon BINGO will debut at the State Fair this year, with daily sessions beginning at 9 a.m. A session will last around 30 minutes and include five rounds. A pack of five sheets will cost $10, with each sheet containing three cards per game.

Survival: The Exhibition: A new exhibition at the fair, Survival is an immersive experience that “brings together adventure, fun and science.” The exhibition features landscapes including rainforests, mountains and oceans and encourages collaboration and problem-solving, according to an announcement from the State Fair. Admission is free with entry to the fair.

New rides: This year, the fair will feature two new rides: the Iron Dragon Coaster and Music Express. Both are located at Mighty Midway.

In addition to the new features at the fair, existing attractions will also expand. This includes new displays and demonstrations at the fair’s Eco Experience, including one about cellphone recycling, one about repair and reuse and one about protecting loons in the state.

Fairgoers can also compete in creative activity competitions. New this year are the Great Chocolate Cake Contest, Low-to-No Sugar Showdown, Salad Bowl Tournament and Supreme Sourdough Bread Contest.

New livestock events this year include a duck race and miniature and walking horse competitions.

And the fair will also feature 50 new vendors, where fairgoers can find decor, beauty items, food, accessories and more.

To see the full list of what’s new at the fair this year, go here

Next Up

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota State Fair announces new attractions, exhibits and rides

The annual get-together begins Aug. 25.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 19

Hospitalizations increased more than 15% in the latest 7-day report.

image
Minnesota Life

Monarch butterflies listed as endangered, at risk of extinction

Scientists formally declare the species at risk of extinction.

USATSI_18295065_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Hideki Matsuyama eaten alive by 18th hole at 3M Open

He's not the first and definitely won't be the last.

Image from iOS (3)
MN Weather

Level 3 of 5 severe risk Saturday in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Believe it when you see it. Until then, the Twin Cities has been stuck in a dry pattern.

police lights
MN News

2 bodies 'deceased for some time' found in Burnsville apartment

The bodies were found Tuesday as police conducted a welfare check.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

It's the 48th homicide in the city so far this year.

Morris Police Department
MN News

Minnesota police department to disband due to lack of staff

Only a chief and another officer exist currently within the department.

anoka county sheriff's office squad
MN News

Jail inmate escapes from deputy's squad car, later caught

It prompted a search in downtown Anoka.

Logan Roy
MN News

Police: Logan Roy found dead after being reported missing near Bemidji

The 21-year-old's disappearance had sparked a public appeal.

Screen Shot 2022-07-20 at 4.23.42 PM
Minnesota Life

Cougar that prowled Twin Cities neighborhood found dead on roadside

Male cougars can weigh up to 150 pounds.

Dave Chappelle
TV, Movies and The Arts

First Avenue cancels Dave Chappelle show after backlash

Chappelle will perform at the Varsity Theater instead, where he's already announced two other shows.

Related

riptide - new state fair ride
Minnesota Life

State Fair announces new rides, activities, vendors for this year

Here's a look at the new ride, vendors and competitions at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair unveils new attractions for 2018

Who's excited about the new bathroom building?!

Giant Slide
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair reveals new attractions for 2019

It includes an 'Angry Birds Universe' to capitalize on the 2009 phenomenon.

Minnesota Life

State Fair announces price rise, new $16M exhibition center

More investment is coming to the North End of the fairgrounds.

Doobie Brothers
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair announces 1st Grandstand act for 2020

Only 39 weeks until the Great Minnesota Get-Together returns!

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

Tickets still available for Minnesota State Fair preview event

The five-day Minnesota State Fair taster event, featuring over 30 food and drink vendors, is making its return at the end of the month.

Minnesota State Fair - corn foreground image
Minnesota Life

The 2021 Minnesota State Fair: Everything you need to know

From ticket prices to new foods to health protocols, we've got you covered.

minnesota state fair bandshell concert
MN Music and Radio

Here's the lineup for the free entertainment at this year's State Fair

The State Fair begins Aug. 26.