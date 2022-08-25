Minnesota State Fair opening day sees big crowds, traffic backups

Skip to main content
Organizers are expecting visitor numbers to be closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Haley Nelson

The Minnesota State Fair is back, and Minnesotans are clamoring for the great get-together.

Early reports from Thursday morning suggest big crowds on opening day, with reports of significant traffic backups in and around the state fairgrounds, with some drivers waiting as long as an hour to park.

Updates from the Minnesota State Fair also show that many of the park-and-ride lots are full as of 11:30 a.m.

You can find details of the State Fair's free park-and-ride lots here.

Haley Nelson, Bring Me The News' state fair food reviewer, says that opening day is noticeably busier than last year's pandemic-hit fair.

"I think it feels more like normal, like 2019 and before," she said, noting hefty crowds in the Food Building in particular.

Organizers aren't expecting visitor numbers to hit the record 2.1 million seen in 2019, the year before COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the 2020 fair, but the Star Tribune reports it's predicting a total attendance of around 1.7 million.

Taking the accolade of being the first person through the gates of this year's event was Jordan Johnson, who had been waiting for 11 hours for the fair to start.

Also among those in attendance is U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who hopped on over to St. Paul after spending the morning talking about a federal  transit and infrastructure investment in Minneapolis' Lake Street.

