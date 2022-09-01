Skip to main content
Minnesota State Fair reveals its '2022 Best Awards'

There was a spot on the list for Rick's Pizza, whose Pickle Pizza has taken the fair by storm.

Pictures: Bring Me The News and Ball Park Cafe, Facebook

The Minnesota State Fair has revealed the recipients of this year's "2022 Best Awards."

The awards are given based on a series of criteria such as a quality product, great value, exceptional customer service, knowledgable staff, and "amazing visual presentation."

There were 13 winners announced at the fair on Thursday morning, out of the almost 1,000 vendors, rides, and exhibitors at the fair.

Among the winners is the food vendor that has taken the fair by storm, Rick's Pizza, whose Pickle Pizza has become one of the must-have fair bites.

Here's a look at the full list:

Ball Park Cafe: Selling craft beers, gourmet burgers, and its famous garlic fries. Found at the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues.

Break-A-Bottle Game by Thornberry Concessions: A game found at the Mighty Midway.

Fiore Trees: This garden features several hand-forged metal flower-basket trees inspired by Italian artistry. Found at the West End Plaza.

Hansen’s Amusement Foods: A long-running vendor known for its foot-long corn dogs, chicken strips, salads, and a variety of breakfast items. Found outside the Horse Barn, north side of Judson Avenue between Stevens and Liggett streets.

KMOJ Radio: The radio station has an aim of providing "communities of color with information and education through the vehicle of mass communication." Found at Clough Street between Carnes and Judson avenues.

Minneapple Pie: Known for its deep-fried apple pies, it launched a new Minneapple Blueberry Pie as well as other deep-fried pies at this year fair. Found on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Puzzle Twist: Sells a variety of special-edition puzzles, including Minnesota-themed puzzles and a State Fair puzzle. Found in the center aisle of the Merchandise Mart.

Rick’s Pizza by R&J Concessions:  The home of the Pickle Pizza and various other slices and drinks. Found on the west side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.

Root’d: Sells accent furniture, home and garden décor, accessories and more. Found on the Veranda on the upper level of the Grandstand.

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community: Found in the education building, it provides a showcase for the Sioux community’s history, culture, language and values, and philanthropic efforts.

Soul Bowl: Another new vendor this year, it launched its Soulsicle, which is chicken on-a-stick topped with candied yam sauce, cornbread crumble, mac-and-cheese seasoned cheddar cheese, hot sauce and green onions. It also sells a Donut Peach Cobbler. Found in the Food Building, east wall.

Techno Power: A ride at the Mighty Midway.

Tilt-A-Whirl: A ride at the Kidway.

MN Food & Drink

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.12.21 AM
