Minnesota State Fair reveals its free concert lineup for 2022

Minnesota State Fair reveals its free music, entertainment lineup for 2022
The Minnesota State Fair has released the lineup for its free music and entertainment stages this year.
The list includes performances by The Jayhawks and The Family Stone at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell, and Annie Mack and the Gully Boys at the Schells Stage.
There will be more than 900 shows across multiple stages over the 12 days of the fair. For the latest on Grandstand shows, click here.
Here's the full list of performances:
Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight!
- Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (Aug. 25 & 26) 8:30 p.m.
- Caitlyn Smith (Aug. 27 & 28) 8:30 p.m.
- DSL* Dire Straits Legacy (Aug. 29 & 30) 8:30 p.m.
- Low Cut Connie (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1) 8:30 p.m.
- The Family Stone (Sept. 2 & 3) 8:30 p.m.
- The Jayhawks (Sept. 4 & 5) 7:30 p.m.
Leinie Lodge daytime entertainment
- Teea Goans
- Appalachian Road Show
- Tonic Sol-fa
- Quinn Sullivan
- Jenny and the Mexicats
- The Next Generation Leahy
- The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band
- Dawson Hollow
- Six Appeal
- Becky Schlegel & The High 48s
- The Jimmys
- We Banjo 3
- Thomasina Petrus & The King’s Quartet
- Kelly Willis
- Screaming Orphans
- Alpensterne
- B2wins
- Deke Dickerson
- MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals
West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
- Durry (Aug. 25 & 26) 8 p.m.
- Honeybutter (Aug. 27 & 28) 8 p.m.
- Annie Mack (Aug. 29 & 30) 8 p.m.
- Turn Turn Turn (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1) 8 p.m.
- First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Sept. 2 & 3) 8 p.m.
- Gully Boys (Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.)
Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater daytime
- MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
- Good Morning Bedlam
- Rich Mattson and the Northstars
- The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest
- Jillian Rae
- Navy Band Great Lakes Horizon
- Jake La Botz
- Blue Ribbon Baroque
- Wild Goose Chase Cloggers
- Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests
- Corey Medina & Brothers
- Kinda Fonda Wanda
- Becky Kapell
Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage
- The Good, the Bad and the Funky (Aug. 25 & 26) 8 p.m.
- The Belfast Cowboys (Aug. 27 & 28) 8 p.m.
- Gypsy (Aug. 29 & 30) 8 p.m.
- Bad Girlfriends (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1) 8 p.m.
- Funktion Junction (Sept. 2 & 3) 8 p.m.
- Salsa del Soul (Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.)
International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment
- The Working Stiffs
- Samantha Moon
- Ukrainian Village Band
- Grupo Mio
- Craig Ebel & DyVersaCo
- Chico Chavez Orchestra – The Kings of Cumbia
- Dalmar Yare
- Irie Sol
- Pan-handlers Steel Drum Band
- Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
- BATO BATO! Breck School Marimba
- Native Pride Dancers
Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park
- Alléz-OOPS!
- The Flyin’ Hawaiian Show
- Monster Shop Bump’n
- Kenny Ahern, Physical Comic
- The Chipper Experience 3
- The Circus Man – Jason D’Vaude
- Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis
- MSF County Fair Talent Contest
Other free entertainment
- All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods
- Cosgrove Stage featuring community dance ensembles
- The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests and the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition and more.
- Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases.
- Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden
- Thank A Farmer Magic Show