Minnesota State Fair reveals its free concert lineup for 2022

The Minnesota State Fair has released the lineup for its free music and entertainment stages this year.

The list includes performances by The Jayhawks and The Family Stone at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell, and Annie Mack and the Gully Boys at the Schells Stage.

There will be more than 900 shows across multiple stages over the 12 days of the fair. For the latest on Grandstand shows, click here.

Here's the full list of performances:

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight!

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (Aug. 25 & 26) 8:30 p.m.

Caitlyn Smith (Aug. 27 & 28) 8:30 p.m.

DSL* Dire Straits Legacy (Aug. 29 & 30) 8:30 p.m.

Low Cut Connie (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1) 8:30 p.m.

The Family Stone (Sept. 2 & 3) 8:30 p.m.

The Jayhawks (Sept. 4 & 5) 7:30 p.m.

Leinie Lodge daytime entertainment

Teea Goans

Appalachian Road Show

Tonic Sol-fa

Quinn Sullivan

Jenny and the Mexicats

The Next Generation Leahy

The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band

Dawson Hollow

Six Appeal

Becky Schlegel & The High 48s

The Jimmys

We Banjo 3

Thomasina Petrus & The King’s Quartet

Kelly Willis

Screaming Orphans

Alpensterne

B2wins

Deke Dickerson

MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals

West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Durry (Aug. 25 & 26) 8 p.m.

Honeybutter (Aug. 27 & 28) 8 p.m.

Annie Mack (Aug. 29 & 30) 8 p.m.

Turn Turn Turn (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1) 8 p.m.

First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Sept. 2 & 3) 8 p.m.

Gully Boys (Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.)

Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater daytime

MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

Good Morning Bedlam

Rich Mattson and the Northstars

The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest

Jillian Rae

Navy Band Great Lakes Horizon

Jake La Botz

Blue Ribbon Baroque

Wild Goose Chase Cloggers

Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests

Corey Medina & Brothers

Kinda Fonda Wanda

Becky Kapell

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage

The Good, the Bad and the Funky (Aug. 25 & 26) 8 p.m.

The Belfast Cowboys (Aug. 27 & 28) 8 p.m.

Gypsy (Aug. 29 & 30) 8 p.m.

Bad Girlfriends (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1) 8 p.m.

Funktion Junction (Sept. 2 & 3) 8 p.m.

Salsa del Soul (Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.)

International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment

The Working Stiffs

Samantha Moon

Ukrainian Village Band

Grupo Mio

Craig Ebel & DyVersaCo

Chico Chavez Orchestra – The Kings of Cumbia

Dalmar Yare

Irie Sol

Pan-handlers Steel Drum Band

Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

BATO BATO! Breck School Marimba

Native Pride Dancers

Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park

Alléz-OOPS!

The Flyin’ Hawaiian Show

Monster Shop Bump’n

Kenny Ahern, Physical Comic

The Chipper Experience 3

The Circus Man – Jason D’Vaude

Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis

MSF County Fair Talent Contest

Other free entertainment