State Fair taster event with 30+ food and drink vendors returns in May

After the success of its inaugural event last year, the Minnesota State Fair is bringing back its five-day "Kickoff to the Summer" event this May.

The five-day event debuted in 2021 as the State Fair welcomed back visitors for the first time since the pandemic started, giving people a taste of what they'd missed in 2020 ahead of the return of the State Fair in August.

State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said the event was "more popular than we had hoped it would be," prompting its return between May 26 and 30 this year.

Tickets will go on sale via a lottery process, with 15,000 tickets available for seven time slots.

So far there are 30 State Fair food and drink vendors confirmed for the event, with more due to be announced. They are:

Al’s Subs & Malt Shop

Andy’s Grille

Baba’s

Ball Park Cafe

Bayou Bob’s

Big Fat Bacon

Blue Moon Dine-In Theater

Café Caribe

Coasters

Dino’s Gyros

Duke’s Poutine

El Sol Mexican Foods

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Fresh French Fries

Hansen’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs

Hildebrand Concessions

Mancini’s al Fresco

Minnesnowii Shave Ice

Mouth Trap Cheese Curds

The Perfect Pickle

Produce Exchange

Pronto Pups

Que Viet Concessions

RC’s BBQ

Summer Lakes Beverages

Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar

Sweets & Treats

Tiny Tim Donuts

Tot Boss

West Indies Soul Food

There will also be a lineup of music and entertainment, Trivia Mafia games, and the Giant Slide.

Tickets will cost $12.50 per person, including fees and tax. Children aged 4 and under are free.

Lottery registration is open now through midnight on Friday. You can register here.

These are the available time slots:

Thursday, May 26, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

