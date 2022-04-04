Minnesota State Fair: The top 10 food vendors in 2021

Sweet Martha's was the only Minnesota State Fair vendor to eclipse $1 million in revenue last year, placing the beloved cookie company atop the revenue list once again.

The State Fair on Monday released its annual list of 2021's top 10 vendors based on food sales. Here's the list:

Totals were down across the board compared to 2019 (there was no fair in 2020 because of COVID). Sweet Martha's, for example, made just under $4.74 million in 2019, and was one of five vendors to cross the $1 million threshold.

In 2021, Martha's was the only vendor to bring in more than $1 million — yet suffered a 30.7% revenue drop compared to 2019.

The decline shouldn't be surprising.

Attendance in 2021 was down about 35.8% compared to 2019. With 1,301,584 attendees, it was the lowest total posted since 1977. Last year's get-together also came in the midst of the initial swell of COVID's delta variant. The fair's relatively lax COVID measures prompted about 150 vendors, as well as some media outlets and performers, to bow out for the year.

Severe rain and storms during the opening stretch of days impacted attendance as well.

The State Fair is bringing back its five-day taster event in 2022, with about 30 food and drink vendors lined up. It's set to run May 26-30.

