Skip to main content
Minnesota State Fair: The top 10 food vendors in 2021

Minnesota State Fair: The top 10 food vendors in 2021

Only one vendor crossed the $1 million mark last year.

Nicholas Upton, Flickr

Only one vendor crossed the $1 million mark last year.

Sweet Martha's was the only Minnesota State Fair vendor to eclipse $1 million in revenue last year, placing the beloved cookie company atop the revenue list once again.

The State Fair on Monday released its annual list of 2021's top 10 vendors based on food sales. Here's the list:

State Fair: Top 10 food vendors in 2021

flickr nicholas upton state fair cookies sweet marthas
10
Gallery
10 Images

Totals were down across the board compared to 2019 (there was no fair in 2020 because of COVID). Sweet Martha's, for example, made just under $4.74 million in 2019, and was one of five vendors to cross the $1 million threshold.

In 2021, Martha's was the only vendor to bring in more than $1 million — yet suffered a 30.7% revenue drop compared to 2019.

Related [Nov. 2021]: Two Minnesota State Fair food stands announce closure

The decline shouldn't be surprising. 

Attendance in 2021 was down about 35.8% compared to 2019. With 1,301,584 attendees, it was the lowest total posted since 1977. Last year's get-together also came in the midst of the initial swell of COVID's delta variant. The fair's relatively lax COVID measures prompted about 150 vendors, as well as some media outlets and performers, to bow out for the year.

Severe rain and storms during the opening stretch of days impacted attendance as well.

The State Fair is bringing back its five-day taster event in 2022, with about 30 food and drink vendors lined up. It's set to run May 26-30.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

flickr nicholas upton state fair cookies sweet marthas
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair: The top 10 food vendors in 2021

Only one vendor crossed the $1 million mark last year.

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 8.49.06 AM
WI News

Doctor found dead after going hiking in northern Wisconsin

She hadn't been heard from since March 26.

George Karlaftis
MN Vikings

The Vikings can now take best player available after FA signings

After signing players to fill immediate needs, the Vikings have a chance to take BPA in the NFL Draft.

Pete Orput
MN News

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at 66

It was confirmed he died at his home in Stillwater Sunday.

Target Field
MN Twins

Twins may push back Opening Day to avoid nasty weather

A strong storm system will deliver rain, snow and wind to Minnesota Tuesday through Thursday.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

Police investigating threats of violence at North St. Paul school

There were two threats made on consecutive days last week.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

UConn's rally comes up short, South Carolina wins national title

Destanni Henderson and the Gamecocks spoiled Paige Bueckers's homecoming story.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Sports

'Good GR-EE-F': Wild line fuels win over Capitals

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a 5-1 win in Washington.

Anthony Edwards
MN Sports

Timberwolves avoid trap game, continue chase for sixth seed

Anthony Edwards had a big night to help the Timberwolves climb closer to a playoff berth.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 8.56.51 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mashed.com's '12 best fish sandwiches' list includes Twin Cities bar

The restaurant first opened in 1990.

Related

Miller's Flavored Cheese Curds
MN Food & Drink

These vendors made the most money at the 2018 State Fair

Sweet Martha's is closing in on $5 million.

potato man and sweetie stand facebook
MN Food & Drink

Two Minnesota State Fair food stands announce closure

One of the stands had been in operation since 1929.

State Fair
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2021: The best new foods

Our food writer Haley Nelson picks out her favorite new dishes at the State Fair.

paneer-pakora
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: 26 new foods, 4 new vendors announced for Minnesota State Fair 2021

The annual reveal is here.

Screen Shot 2020-05-23 at 9.12.38 AM
MN Coronavirus

'Our hearts are heavy': State Fair vendors face up to 2020 cancelation

Vendors will have to wait till 2021.

Screen Shot 2021-08-28 at 10.57.53 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2021: The best food options that avoid the crowds

Food writer Haley Nelson has been looking for foods off the beaten track.

minnesota state fair
MN Food & Drink

State Fair taster event with 30+ food and drink vendors returns in May

'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair' will return to the fairgrounds in the lead-up to Memorial Day.

state fair corndogs auto show RESIZE
MN Food & Drink

16 State Fair food vendors announced for next week's Auto Show

Get your Minnesota State Fair food fix months in advance.